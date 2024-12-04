Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Discovering myself through Music Scene Discovery - in the age of analogue, let me explain
Sober Christian Gentleman
Dec 04, 2024
Transcript

Learning Arc Through the Misic Scenes - Hard Lessons Learned from Living It

Did you ever get into a music scene? I mean, really, in it?

I did.

Gangsta Rap

Punk

Heavy Metal

EDM

Straight Edge

This was a multi-year, more like a decade of discovery and experience. This was before the internet age when you were known for what you did, do and will do. I watched the changes, lived it, and saw the pieces fall apart.

I would like to share what I learned, how it changed me and what I think is important.

Reflection in hindsight gleans lessons learned that may not have been realized at the time of the experience.

Let me explain.

