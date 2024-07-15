We explore the concept of Artificial Intelligence and how this is used deceptively against us. We can see it coming, we know their plans we can stop this peacefully, with education and peaceful noncompliance.

The A.I. Deception 2024 Part 3 of 3: Understanding the Control

Welcome to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast! I'm Henry, and this is the third installment of our "AI Deception" series. In the previous two episodes, I laid the groundwork by identifying the key players I believe are orchestrating control in the Western world. Today, we're diving deeper into how these groups—the Chinese Communist Party, the World Economic Forum, and the Islamic Caliphate—can all benefit from an AI deception, a narrative designed to strip accountability from those truly in power and place it onto something seemingly untouchable: artificial intelligence.

Here's a breakdown of what we covered in this episode:

* 00:01:02 - The Three Vying Groups for Global Control

I start by revisiting the three major groups I've identified as vying for ultimate control of the Earth: the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the World Economic Forum (WEF), and the Islamic Caliphate. Each has its own motivations and strategies for global dominance.

* 00:03:13 - The AI Deception as a Tool for Removing Responsibility

The core of this AI deception is to remove responsibility from the people actually committing evil deeds. By putting the blame on an intangible "AI" that's supposedly beyond our control, those in power can act with impunity.

* 00:04:04 - The Nuremberg Trials: A Historical Precedent for Misdirection

I draw parallels to the Nuremberg trials after World War II, which I argue were a "show trial" designed to make it seem as though evil was purged, allowing people to "go back to sleep" and follow government orders. I suggest that much of what was publicly portrayed about the Holocaust is not what actually happened, highlighting the danger of blindly believing narratives presented by media and government.

* 00:05:43 - Building the AI Mythology for Future Control

Just as a narrative was built around World War II, a mythology is being constructed around AI, portraying it as a conscious entity that could become autonomous. This propaganda campaign aims to make the public believe in AI's independent capabilities without actual evidence, setting the stage for future plausible deniability.

* 00:06:32 - Military Operations and Plausible Deniability through AI

I explore a scenario where AI could be used to provide plausible deniability for military operations, such as a "hacked" nuclear submarine delivering a payload to destroy a city. This narrative of "battling AIs" is already being telegraphed by organizations like the World Economic Forum, emphasizing that whoever controls AI will control the world.

* 00:08:24 - AI as a Cover for Massive Fraud and Control

The concept of AI is presented as an opportunity for "massive fraud," similar to how I believe the "virus theory" was a widespread deception. This allows powerful entities to gain immense wealth and control, influencing industries like media and social media to further their agenda.

* 00:09:09 - China as the Test Bed for Globalist Agendas

I explain why China and its Communist Party are serving as a "test bed" for globalist ambitions. With no human rights considered, the Chinese people have become accustomed to a system where they have no rights, making them susceptible to new forms of control.

* 00:10:07 - Rebranded Slave Labor and Organ Harvesting in China

I delve into the horrific practices within China, specifically discussing political prisoner work camps and the shocking reality of organ harvesting, particularly targeting Falun Gong practitioners. This ghastly practice, I reveal, is provable with evidence and highlights the extreme evil of the Communist Party, which recognizes no God but the state.

* 00:17:31 - The Advent of AI Courts in China

A chilling development in China is the implementation of "AI courts," which are essentially algorithms that search an individual's records for any trivial violations to justify their imprisonment. This system allows the CCP to reattribute guilt to AI, giving themselves distance from their evil practices. These systems are being beta-tested for mass export to Western countries.

* 00:20:17 - The Illusion of Thinking AI and Search Engine Manipulation

I emphasize that what people perceive as AI thinking is merely complex algorithms. The deception lies in making people believe AI acts autonomously when it's just performing programmed tasks. I trace how search engine algorithms have evolved from simple query matching to sophisticated systems that record user data, reinforce biases, and are now used for social engineering and brainwashing, making it harder for people to find information outside their preconceived notions.

I hope this episode has opened your eyes to the concept of the AI Deception and how it's being used to control us in various ways. Start looking for this in your daily lives, and you'll begin to see it everywhere. It's crucial for us to stay aware and discerning in these times.

