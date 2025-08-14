This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is focused on elections to control geographic space. This is hard to find for English speakers.

Was it too big to rig, did the theory work or not?

Why did the down-ballot races get lost then?

Why did they keep counting 3 weeks after the election?

The cheat machines are still in use.

Millions of dead voters are still on the voter rolls.

Where did 16 million democrats go, did they die from the vax?

What changed between 2020, 2022, and 2024?

The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast: The USA Election Deception 2024

Welcome back to the podcast. Today, I'm sharing my observations on the post-2024 election situation. I'm scratching my head at the widespread belief that Trump won an election that was allegedly fraudulent from top to bottom. It seems like a complex and coordinated play by different power groups, which is what I'll be sharing with you. This is a topic that doesn't make any sense, so let's unpack it together.

00:04:24 The "Too Big to Rig" Illusion

After the election, I'm seeing a very coordinated and chaotic set of plays by different power groups. The idea that the election was "too big to rig" to get Donald Trump into office is a common belief. But the real question is, was it actually too big to rig, or was this a play to make it seem like they won so they would go away and be quiet?

00:06:07 The Shift in Public Opinion

The 2024 election was different from 2020 because in 2020, people still believed elections were legitimate. However, with all the revelations, whistleblowers, and court cases since 2020, people have found out about the extensive fraud. The election system itself is a giant "control structure" designed to get the person the powerful want into office.

00:07:05 The Magician's Trick

The election system is like a magician's trick. The magician needs you to participate in the trick so he can dazzle you with his prowess. The convincing of voters to vote one way or another is the premise by which the powerful hide the fraud. The audience knows it's a trick, but they want to be entertained, and some want to believe the magic is real.

00:08:01 The Disconnected Steering Wheel

The election process is a control structure where they give you a steering wheel and tell you that if you turn it right, the vehicle will go right. However, the steering wheel isn't connected to anything. The "complexities of government" are used to explain why your vote doesn't actually change anything. Money is what "greases the wheels of corruption" because the powerful people involved are psychopaths who are motivated by ego and monetary rewards.

00:09:43 Trump vs. Kamala Harris

The 2024 election saw a contest between Trump and Kamala Harris. Harris was the least popular Democrat presidential candidate in 2020, which is why she was chosen as Biden's vice president. This was a strategic move by the power structure. After Biden's poor debate performance, they swapped him out for Kamala Harris without a primary election.

00:11:00 The Deception of Joe Biden

The appearance of Biden as a "dawdling old fool" who can't string a sentence together is just an act. The people behind this operation are keeping the role going, and it's being portrayed by different actors and body doubles. This performance serves a purpose: they're claiming he's too senile to be held accountable for his crimes, even while they have evidence of them.

00:13:43 The Humiliation Ritual

The fact that Americans allegedly elected a "dawdling old fool" makes the American people look like fools. This is part of a "humiliation ritual" to destroy the reputation of the United States on the world stage. The needless wars also serve this purpose, demeaning America's reputation and profiting the military industrial complex and bankers.

00:14:47 The Strategic Swap

After Biden's disastrous debate performance, public opinion shifted even more toward Trump. The establishment then swapped Biden out for Kamala Harris, again without a real election or primary to determine who would be the best candidate. The entire thing is a series of chess moves with nothing to do with the will of the people.

00:18:02 Unchanged Fraud

The "too big to rig" tagline is a deception because nothing has changed since 2020 to prevent election fraud. The people running the elections are often leftists and bureaucrats. Election observers are sabotaged and prevented from doing their jobs. We saw the same tactics again, like fake bomb threats being used to clear buildings while ballots were still being counted.

00:23:12 Down-Ballot Deception

What's truly fascinating is that while Trump allegedly won the presidential election in a landslide, the Republicans are losing down-ballot races. This doesn't make any sense, as voters who show up for a popular presidential candidate typically vote for the same party all the way down the ticket. This shows that voter preferences don't matter because the machines can flip the votes any way the controllers want.

In Conclusion

It's important to understand that the election system is a giant scam. Even with Trump in office, the 12-million-strong bureaucracy will work day and night to sabotage his agenda. Just like in his first term, nationwide injunctions will be issued to stop his executive orders, and the media will cheer it on. The system is designed to prevent any real change, and it will take a lot more than an election to fix it. Until then, stay sober and vigilant.