S2 EP 79 - Dental Deception Part 2- Unrestricted Warfare - Transhuman Tip Toe

Dental Deception - Unrestricted Warfare -This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is focused on dentistry. We are on the battlefield. Most people have no idea.

I go over some hidden history, modern history, and the current transhumanist situation we are facing. The deadly COVID Shot ingredients are in a dental freezing solution. If you avoided the vaxx, they are getting you here.

Everywhere is a war zone, including your mouth.

Most dentists have no idea the damage they are causing. Let me explain.

The battlefields are changing forever. Dentistry is a step into transhumanism. This essential update to get wise to this monumental change no one is talking about.

Welcome back to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. I'm your host, Henry, and I've decided to do a follow-up to our popular podcast on "The Dental Deception" to share some new information and a different perspective. My goal is to enlighten you on the long-term health damage caused by modern dentistry so you can avoid the irreversible pitfalls. Knowledge is power, and by understanding this deception, you can protect yourself and your family.

(00:01:04) Irreversible Damage

In this episode, I explain how dentists can cause deferred destruction to your health that is hard to see. You may have dental work done and then months or years later, your health starts to fall apart, making it difficult to connect the two. I share how some of this damage can be reversed, but much of it is irreversible because dentists have removed things that cannot be put back or have introduced so many toxins that it will take a decade to detox. This is a prime example of why an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

(00:05:21) A System Designed to Make You Sick

I believe the allopathic model of medicine, including dentistry, is not about finding the cause of an issue and correcting it. It’s about poisoning you and causing irreversible harm to keep you on a "treadmill of prescriptions and surgeries". I recently had a conversation with someone who was so messed up by modern medicine that they had "bone cements" and "metal elements" put into their body during surgery. The problem is that these people cannot detox because the toxic materials would start breaking down, making their blood poisonous. They are in a double jeopardy situation: either a lot of misery if they try to detox or a little bit of misery if they do nothing. They are, in a sense, the "walking dead".

(00:09:52) The Dental Plan Psychological Trap

I share my personal story of growing up with a dental plan, which my parents thought was smart. The psychology of these plans is that once you're paying for it, you want to get your money's worth, so you go to the dentist every six months. I was put in the dentist's chair every six months, and every time, they found a "make-work project". I would get fillings for cavities that I never had and had no pain from. As soon as I left home and stopped going to the dentist, I magically never had a cavity again.

(00:11:57) The Poison of Mercury Amalgam Fillings

I discuss the long-term consequences I'm now facing from going to the dentist for years. I have teeth with mercury amalgam fillings, and those teeth are causing me long-term health issues. Two of my teeth with the most mercury are literally breaking apart, and one of them had a "wicked abscess" that nearly killed me. Mercury is a poison, and poison in a tooth poisons the tooth.

(00:13:21) My Discovery of Urine Therapy

I describe how I was going through a health crisis and nearly died from an abscess in one of my mercury amalgam teeth. This led me to discover urine therapy. Since I started this practice, I have not had any issues with my teeth, and they have "settled down". This practice, which follows the laws of nature and God, is a stark contrast to allopathy, which I believe is designed to poison us and chop us to pieces.

(00:15:50) The History of Dentistry

I give a brief history of dentistry, explaining that a couple hundred years ago, people would go to barbers to have their teeth pulled because barbers had the specialized and expensive tools to do so. It was considered a barbarous thing to rip teeth out of people's heads, but it was a needed service. Back then, people had fewer dental problems because they ate a non-poisoned, highly nutritious diet.

(00:17:24) The Truth About Food

I explain that over 100 years ago, everyone's diet was what we would call "organic" today because no one would poison their food. Now, we have to pay extra for organic food that isn't sprayed with "herbicides, pesticides, fungicides," all of which are poisons. Our modern diet is the reason so many people have dental issues.

(00:18:28) The Dental Diet and Vitamin K

I talk about a book called The Dental Diet, written by a dentist who had a crisis of conscience about the harm he was doing. His journey led him to an older book that theorized an undiscovered nutritional element was key to people's full development and proper teeth spacing. This element was later identified as Vitamin K, a nutrient found in live food. This shows that a highly nutritious diet allows for a properly formed jaw and teeth, meaning you'll likely never need to see a dentist.

(01:01:34) The Inventor of Root Canals Regrets His Work

I share a story about the inventor of the root canal, who later spent the rest of his life trying to stop the procedure. He realized that after a root canal, the bacteria inside the tooth would move into the bloodstream, causing all kinds of sickness and long-term health issues. They never stopped doing root canals because, as I believe, the people who control the system want you to be sick so they can profit from their treatments that are not meant to work.

(01:19:44) The Connection to Other Injectables

I discuss how this deception extends beyond dentistry. I bring up my belief that "smart fluids" with "illegal" Bluetooth signals are being put into not just the COVID-19 shot, but also dental anesthetics and everything else that comes from pharmaceutical companies. I explain that I believe this is part of a "death cult" that wants to "cull the herd" in a controlled and profitable way.

In conclusion, the dental deception is a critical piece of the puzzle in understanding the allopathic system's true nature. From unnecessary fillings to toxic mercury and root canals, the modern dental system is not designed to provide health and longevity but to destroy our health for profit. It's up to each of us to reclaim our health by making wise choices, starting with our diet and avoiding these harmful practices. The key to health is in prevention and a natural life, not in the hands of those who stand to profit from our suffering.