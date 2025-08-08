S2 Ep 78 - Police Deception part 2 - let me explain.

In this episode, "The Police Deception Part 2," I continue my discussion on the pervasive deception surrounding policing in our society. I believe there is a direct connection where the public is being constantly misinformed and misdirected, ultimately being led to a misapprehension of the facts. The entire system is built on a lie: the belief that police are here to protect us. The truth is, the police are an institution that disempowers you and benefits a powerful minority. I'll also share a personal experience where I had to use "legal judo" to navigate a recent encounter with a police officer.

[00:06:47] The Correlation Between Gun Ownership and Crime

I want to highlight a direct correlation between gun ownership and crime. Statistics show that in counties with a higher number of guns per capita, the crime rate is lower. This is obvious to anyone who is honest with themselves: if you are armed and able to defend yourself, problems are sorted out quickly. There is no reason to have police if everyone is armed.

[00:08:02] Perpetual Problems and Political Power

The reason they want to disarm the general public is to create perpetual problems. When there's a problem, politicians come in with expensive solutions that don't work, which leads to more expenses and more opportunities for corruption and bribes. This is how those in charge stay in charge. They need to create the illusion that you need them to be safe and secure, so that you beg for them to be your masters.

[00:10:06] The Illusion of Law and Order

When I ask people why they "back the blue," they say "law and order". But whose laws and whose orders are we talking about? Today, we are seeing people like George Soros getting their guys elected as district attorneys who don't prosecute crimes, which makes things worse. They defund the police and fund drug addicts who cause problems, which in turn makes money for the powerful. This is the theme that needs to be understood.

[00:12:56] A Personal Experience with Police Intervention

I ask you, have you ever been saved by a policeman? The answer for most people is no. I did have one situation where I was invited to a mosque and a situation was about to turn violent. The owner of the mosque and a friend of mine called the cops, and six Irishmen in uniform came in and told us to leave. I left without getting stabbed to death by about 40 insane Muslims. That was the one time in my life I had an intervention, and I didn't even call them.

[00:15:50] The Great Equalizer

Despite my one experience, I still don't believe that police are there to help. If everyone in society were armed, we would be on equal footing. The ability to be armed is the great equalizer, where a 90-year-old granny can defend herself just as effectively as a 20-year-old man. Violence happens, and the people running the world love it because it causes people to stop thinking critically.

[00:17:02] My Run-ins with Police

Throughout my life, 8 out of 10 times I've experienced violence, it was at the hands of the police. This wasn't because I was doing anything criminal, but because I became politically active and revealed corruption. I became a problem for the system, and the police were used to discourage me from my righteous path. I nearly died several times and had to leave the area completely to survive.

[00:39:30] My Recent Encounter and "Legal Judo"

I'll give you a more recent example of how I worked my way through a run-in with police. I was in my vehicle and could sense something brewing. A police car pulled up, and the officer started asking questions and looking for a reason to trip me up. This is where I used "legal judo," which is a way of gently pushing back and not letting yourself get pushed around, while maintaining respect.

[00:49:10] The Police are Trapped by the System

The officer in my story got frustrated when I brought up the concept of being assumed innocent until proven guilty. He said, "I'm just doing my job," because police are trained to follow procedures, not to have rational or legal arguments. Their job is to do what they're told and to ignore the lawful aspects of the situation.

[01:23:38] Using "Legal Judo" to Navigate Interactions

I can't stress this enough: you must be very, very careful in these interactions. You need to be able to recall what you know in a way that matters, without getting off on a tangent that can upset them. You need to help them get through their checklist so they can move on to the next call. My strategy of "legal judo" is about maintaining self-respect and giving a certain amount of cordial respect to part ways peacefully.

[01:38:54] The System, Not the Individual

I want to be very clear that I have no animosity toward individual policemen, as they are often victims of the system themselves. The police system exists to disempower the 99% and empower the 1%. Good people get into policing thinking they can help, but they are lied to and brainwashed by the propaganda in the media and government. They are just pawns on a chessboard being used and destroyed. This is a dangerous theater meant to psychologically beat us into submission. The point of this podcast is to help you navigate through your interactions in an appropriate way, without getting killed.

Link to previous podcast: