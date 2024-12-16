Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

S2 EP 27 - 95 Percent of the internet is fake - let me explain - What is it and how - rebroadcast
95 Percent of the internet is fake - let me explain -What is it and how it has been weaponized against you?
  
Sober Christian Gentleman
2:04:14
S2 EP 26 - Cancer Reversal Pt 3 - Mind - Body - Soul - rebroadcast
Cancer means you are out of balance, that is all.
  
Sober Christian Gentleman
1
1:32:08
F.Y.I. Comedy - Yes Man (2008)
This is Jim Carrey's best movie, I think; it is generally innocent, not evil ( unlike some of his others) , with a touch of debauchery.
3
The Intimate Partner Violence Psi-op (Psychological Operation) - let me explain.
What the collectivists are doing is using statistics to manipulate you and public perception and then enact laws to oppress you.
  
Sober Christian Gentleman
7
1:37:35
S2 EP 25 Gentleman - what is it, why does it matter. My thoughts. Rebroadcast
Gentleman - what is it, why dies it matter.
  
Sober Christian Gentleman
1:29:51
F.Y.I Movies - watch one of my favourite movies - Some Kind of Wonderful (1987).
This movie has heart, is well-acted, has an awesome script and will have you rooting for our group of characters working through their lives.
  
Sober Christian Gentleman
5
S2 EP 24 - Lectins - Your Health - What are they - Why does it matter - How to work with nature
Lectins - Your Health - What are they - Why does it matter - How to work with nature
  
Sober Christian Gentleman
8
1:36:23
Amish Meat Preserving Insights
Very inspiring video worth 20 minutes:
  
Sober Christian Gentleman
5
S2 EP 23 - Cancer Reversal Pt 2 - Electricity - Magnetism - Orgonite
Cancer means you are out of balance, that is all.
  
Sober Christian Gentleman
12
2:30:09
Discovering myself through Music Scene Discovery - in the age of analogue, let me explain
Learning Arc Through the Misic Scenes - Hard Lessons Learned from Living It
  
Sober Christian Gentleman
1:31:04
"The Obstacle is the Way" book summary by the author Ryan Holiday
Stoicism 101: book summary by the author Ryan Holiday
  
Sober Christian Gentleman
4
S2 EP 22 - The Golden Fountain - Book Reading - Pt 2 - Gods Cure - Urine Therapy - rebroadcast
This is part 2 which is Chapter 2 with commentary.
  
Sober Christian Gentleman
1:20:26
