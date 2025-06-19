Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ClearMiddle's avatar
ClearMiddle
29m

I do think you're on the right track, and this time you used a term that I specifically recognize. I was never directly a part of this thing, and I don't know any secrets, but I was affected by this network by virtue of my father being involved with it. He offered me a single minor clue, once it was declassified, and shortly before his death.

Later, in my 50s, I researched, trying to make sense of my life, and was partly successful. A particularly helpful book was Fletcher Prouty's _The Secret Team_. That book contains details that match precisely with what little I know, as a family member, about my father's life.

When I come across people digging into these matters, I sometimes mention Gary Webb (_Dark Alliance_), the investigative journalist who died in 2004. He had been living a few miles from where I live now, working for a local paper, and he committed suicide by shooting himself in the head. Twice. The coroner found this not unusual.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Sober Christian Gentleman
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Henry
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture