As the host of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast*, I’ve spent years behind the microphone, dissecting the forces that shape our world and sharing revelations with listeners who hunger for truth. Transitioning from podcaster to writer has given me a new platform to explore these ideas with greater depth, and today, I turn my focus to a concept that lurks behind the curtain of government: the administrative state. This bureaucratic behemoth operates not as a servant of the people but as a self-serving entity, a "team administration" that views citizens as outsiders in their own nation. In my podcast episode, “The Truth About The Administrative State,” I peeled back the layers of this shadow government, and now, as a writer, I aim to arm you with a comprehensive understanding of its origins, mechanisms, and consequences. Through historical analysis, spiritual reflection, and a call to action, this essay will expose how the administrative state has hijacked our freedoms and what we can do to reclaim them.

The administrative state is a term rarely uttered in everyday discourse, yet it defines the unelected, unaccountable bureaucracy that wields immense power across Western nations. As I discussed in my podcast, drawing from John Marini’s *Unmasking the Administrative State*, this phenomenon is not confined to the United States but permeates countries like Canada, Australia, New Zealand, England, and Ireland. It’s a global network of “experts” and officials who operate as a shadow government, prioritizing their own agendas over the will of the people. Unlike the constitutional republic envisioned by America’s founders, which was designed to maximize individual liberty through checks and balances, the administrative state thrives on control, cloaked in the guise of progress and expertise. To understand its rise, we must journey through history, tracing the erosion of the principles that once defined the United States and other free nations.

The United States was founded on the radical notion that government exists to secure individual liberties, as declared in 1776. The Declaration of Independence asserted that man’s rights are God-given, and government’s role is to protect them. The Federalist and Anti-Federalist Papers debated how to structure this government to prevent tyranny, resulting in a constitutional republic with three branches—legislative, executive, and judicial—designed to balance power. This system allowed communities of farmers, miners, and fishermen to delegate duties for the collective good without surrendering autonomy. However, as I explored in my podcast, key historical moments began to unravel this vision. The Civil War, which I refer to as the North-South War, was a pivotal turning point. I argued that it was instigated by external forces, possibly British agents, to indebt the nation and eliminate political adversaries. The war’s aftermath saw the original United States restructured into a corporate entity, with the president as a corporate figurehead and Congress as a board of directors. This shift marked the first step toward the administrative state’s ascendancy.

By the late 19th century, a new ideology emerged under the banner of progressivism, which I described as “cloaked communism.” Around 1890–1900, groups sympathetic to totalitarian ideals sought to replace the republic with a government run by “experts.” Knowing Americans would reject outright communism, they rebranded it as progressivism—a deceptive term masking a path toward socialism and, ultimately, communism. This movement gained traction under President Woodrow Wilson, whom I called a treacherous figure for his role in establishing the Federal Reserve in 1913. The Federal Reserve, a private entity with no reserves and little federal oversight, stripped the Treasury of its authority over currency issuance and interest rates. As I stated in my podcast, this marked “the beginning of the end for America as people knew it.” The Federal Reserve became a cornerstone of the administrative state, enabling financial control that enriched a select few while plunging the nation into debt.

Progressivism’s influence extended far beyond finance, infiltrating universities and shaping a pseudo-communist mindset. As I noted, the “long march through the institutions” began around 1905, earlier than many realize. Universities became factories for a political class trained to prioritize the administrative state’s agenda, filling cushy government jobs and expanding bureaucracies at federal, state, and municipal levels. These “experts” were not there to serve the public but to consolidate power. The result is a government so detached from its original purpose that, as I pointed out, it can “shut down” for three weeks without anyone noticing—a testament to its uselessness. Instead, it exists to “steal your stuff, keep you from being free, and in debt,” as I bluntly stated, recommending Anna Von Reitz’s *Disclosure 101* and *Blood Money* for a deeper understanding of the Federal Reserve’s role and the true history of the U.S.

The administrative state’s mechanisms are as insidious as they are pervasive. One of its most egregious tools is the public-private partnership, which I exposed as a scam. Social welfare and work programs, presented as aid, were used to borrow billions from the Federal Reserve, fund projects, and then sell them to private corporations for pennies on the dollar. The public pays, the private profits, and bureaucratic waste ensures budgets are spent recklessly to secure future funding. This cycle of inefficiency is compounded by the illusion of democratic participation. I explained how elections are often “pageants,” designed to make citizens feel connected to outcomes that are predetermined. The Delphi technique, used in public hearings, further mocks public input, creating a “smoke show” where decisions are made behind closed doors. These tactics ensure the administrative state remains entrenched, immune to the will of the people.

The ultimate betrayal of the administrative state is its inversion of the constitutional republic’s goal: maximizing personal freedom. Instead, it maximizes state power, eroding rights like bodily autonomy, property ownership, and protection from fraud—principles enshrined in the Declaration of Independence but lost in the Constitution’s translation. I highlighted jury nullification as a forgotten tool, once allowing citizens to convene grand juries to challenge government overreach. Today, such mechanisms are obscured, leaving us legally disempowered daily. The administrative state’s global reach, intertwined with international agendas, makes it a formidable adversary. It considers itself “team administration,” separate from the people, and its actions—whether through financial manipulation, bureaucratic sprawl, or the suppression of dissent—reflect a relentless pursuit of control.

As I reflect on my journey from podcaster to writer, I’m struck by the urgency of sharing these truths. The administrative state thrives in the shadows, counting on our ignorance to maintain its grip. Yet, knowledge is power, and understanding its mechanisms—its historical roots in the Civil War and progressivism, its financial stranglehold through the Federal Reserve, its bureaucratic sprawl through universities and government agencies—equips us to resist. In my podcast, I opened with a prayer for patience, courage, wisdom, and discernment, asking for the armor of God to be peacemakers and wield the sword of the spirit or steel to do right. As a writer, I echo that prayer, urging you to question the systems around you, to seek the truth with clarity, and to reclaim the freedoms we’ve lost. The administrative state may consider itself “team administration,” but we, the people, are the true stewards of our nations. Let’s arm ourselves with knowledge, faith, and resolve, and fight for a future where government serves, not enslaves, its citizens.