Ragna Raven
11h

Your distinction between "holiness over happiness" is not acceptable to me since I find the two are the same. I love God. Food is necessary to me but I can go without for days. I need very little and am very small. I eat the same way I sleep, when I need it. Sure growing your own vegetables is the best option but, mind you, the soil in the ground today is so contaminated what you get out of it is as poisoned as the soil itself. You literally have to BUY soil to grow anything. It is totally absurd. All home growers know this. Your crop is just not divine anymore. Since the soil is not. It is a catastrophe. God, bless my soil anew. Amen.

The spraying has to STOP.

Amaterasu Solar
8h

You know My take... I don’t see “evil” and “good;” I see unEthical (“evil”) - the breaking of the three Laws of Ethics, Ethical (everything that does not break the three Laws), with “good” being the upholding of the Betterment Ethic - looking for ways to make things better for Those around You and around the globe and creating them.

As long as One is Ethical, I have no issues with whatever They choose to do. If One breaks any of those three Laws... THEN I have issues.

But I would be gloriously happy if We all worked under the Betterment Ethic.

The Betterment Ethic vs. the Slave’s Creed (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-betterment-ethic-vs-the-slaves

The three Laws of Ethics (Natural Law expressed as the three things not to do):

1. Do not willfully and without fully informed consent hurt or kill the flesh of anOther

2. Do not willfully and without fully informed consent take or damage anything that does not belong to You alone

3. Do not willfully defraud anOther (which can only happen without fully informed consent)

