S2 EP 24 - Lectins - Your Health - What are they - Why does it matter - How to work with nature

Lectins - Your Health - What are they - Why does it matter - How to work with nature

If you do not know yet, let me explain in this podcast.

What Are Lectins in Food – The Basics

What are lectins in food good for? Not a whole lot – unless you’re a plant. A lectin is a plant’s form of self-defense. It helps to discourage predators from eating that particular plant in the future.

But lectins in food can poison animals and humans. One of the most powerful plant toxins, ricin, is a lectin that helps protect the castor bean plant. In fact, it’s so powerful that it has been known to seriously harm animals and humans. In some instances, ricin has even been used as a biological weapon.

Thankfully, the vast majority of lectins aren’t nearly as toxic as ricin. But they can still do a great deal of harm to the human body.

The Damage Lectins Can Do

You might think that since lectin is a plant protein, it’d be good for you. But a lectin is a specific type of plant protein that is actually bad for you. It binds itself to sugar molecules wherever it can find them in your body.

Whether these molecules are in your blood, digestive system, or nerves doesn’t really matter. When lectins in food latch on to these molecules, they act much like barnacles do when they attach themselves to a boat.

Turns out, if you ingest too many lectins or plant proteins, they can penetrate the cells which line your intestines.

These cells form a barrier, helping to keep harmful microbes, and other pathogens, from entering your gastrointestinal tract. When this barrier is broken, immune system problems can result. In some cases, people can experience symptoms similar to food poisoning.3

Now, lectins in food can lead to other digestive problems as well. In fact, one of the side effects of ingesting too many lectins is known as lectin poisoning. You might be wondering, “What are lectins in food, and why should I stay away from them?” Well, for one thing, lectin poisoning can lead to severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.4

It is a good idea to read our how to reduce or remove lectins article.

Link 1:

https://gundrymd.com/what-are-lectins/

Link 2:

https://drgundry.com/lectin-guide/

If you choose to take this natural path great rewards await. If you allow your body to heal itself you will achieve maximum health. If you remember how you were made, you will achieve your potential.