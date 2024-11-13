S2 EP 14 - The Truth about the Administrative State - Canada - USA - England - Rebroadcast

All Western Governments have slowly become Administrative States that run things from the shadows, with no real accountability and no way to reign in their globalist leanings. The beaurocrats reign supreme, and the elections are distracting beauty pageants, without affecting the governance of the state. Until you realize this reality, not much will make sense to you. The Point of the Administrative State ( Deep State/Swamp) is to be an air gap between the people and the power centers. Deception is the point, you think you have a government, but you do not. It is their government and they do as they see fit, regardless of what you think. Those loyal to the deep state are rewarded; those who oppose are befuddled and run in circles,, and the clock runs out of them until they are replaced with someone loyal to the cause. Even if you became President, Senator or Congressman, your best intentions will be for nought because of the administrative state that protects its power, its interests and its own agenda. Expand, expand and expand. I will explain some of these concepts in my podcast. The on-point book on this topic focused on the USA: Unmasking the Administrative State by John Marini Synopsis of the book: The election of Donald J. Trump to the presidency shocked the political establishment, triggering a wave of hysteria among the bicoastal elite that may never subside. The biggest shockwaves of all, however, were felt not in the progressive parishes of Manhattan or San Francisco, but in the halls of the political elite’s cherished and oft-overlooked center of power―Washington, DC’s sprawling “administrative state”―for President Trump represented an existential threat to its denizens, who came to be known as “swamp creatures.” How did it come to pass that the “draining of the swamp” would become a core aim of the Trump administration, impacting everything from judicial appointments to the federal budget and regulatory policy? Marini’s unmasking of the administrative state goes beyond bureaucracy or legalism to its core in an intellectual elite whose consensus transcends whatever disagreements flare up. The universities, the media, and think tanks that denounce Trump are its heart. The answer to this question and many more lies in the underappreciated but revolutionary scholarship of Professor John Marini, collected in his new book, Unmasking the Administrative State, which tells the critically missed story of the Last Century of political history: The Ascendance of the theory behind and resultant growth of an administrative state that has supplanted limited constitutional government with the tyranny of unbounded anticonstitutional bureaucracy. Marini illustrates the existential threat of the administrative state to our republic, exposes the regressive philosophy from which it springs, and argues for the reassertion of the founding principles to restore self-government. The Trump administration may be the best chance to apply the lessons of Marini’s life’s work and seize this remarkable opportunity to restore power to its rightful owners: the American people.

Welcome to another episode of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, and today, we're diving deep into "The Truth About The Administrative State." This is a concept of government that most people aren't even aware of, but until you understand it, you won't realize that what appears to be your government is often just a tool designed to keep you from recognizing whose government it truly is – theirs, not ours. We're just players in their game, not part of their team. Join me as we uncover how this administrative state considers itself "team administration" and why, unless you work for them, you're an outsider. They aren't there to serve you; they're there to serve themselves and their agenda, which can be hard to discern without paying close attention to worldwide events.

Here’s a breakdown of what we discussed:

* 00:01:02 - Unmasking the Administrative State: We kick off by introducing the core concept of the administrative state, explaining how it operates as a shadow government intertwined globally. I reference John Marini's book, "Unmasking the Administrative State," which, though focused on the U.S., offers universal principles applicable to all Western countries, like Canada, Australia, New Zealand, England, and Ireland, where this phenomenon is also occurring.

* 00:03:08 - Opening Prayer & Discernment: We take a moment for an opening prayer, asking for patience, courage, wisdom, and discernment to see clearly and act appropriately. We pray for the armor of God to boldly be peacemakers and use the sword of the spirit or steel to do right for ourselves, our families, and our communities.

* 00:04:57 - The Founding Principles of the United States: I delve into the backstory of the United States, emphasizing that its founding was based on personal freedom and the idea of a representative republic designed for maximum individual liberty. The Federalist and Anti-Federalist Papers are discussed as foundational arguments for and against different government forms, highlighting the intent of three branches of government to prevent tyranny through checks and balances.

* 00:10:18 - From Independence to Constitutional Republic: We trace the historical progression from the 1776 Declaration of Independence, which asserted man's absolute freedom with government existing to ensure individual liberties, to the transition through a Confederacy to the Constitutional Republic. The initial purpose was efficient delegation of duties within a community, like farmers, miners, and fishermen, for the collective benefit.

* 00:12:49 - The Civil War and Corporate America: I discuss the North-South War, or Civil War, as a pivotal moment, arguing it was sparked by British agents to indebt the nation and eliminate political enemies. This led to the bankruptcy of the original United States of America and the emergence of three service corporations with the same name, essentially turning the country into a corporate entity, with the president as a corporate president and Congress as a board of directors.

* 00:15:13 - The Rise of Progressivism (Cloaked Communism): We explore the period around 1890-1900, where groups sympathetic to communist ideals sought a totalitarian government run by "experts." Since Americans wouldn't accept communism, they rebranded it as "progressivism"—a deceptive term for a path leading to socialism and ultimately, communism, all hidden from plain sight.

* 00:16:30 - Woodrow Wilson and the Federal Reserve: Woodrow Wilson is highlighted as a treacherous president who, despite public resistance, began transitioning the U.S. towards a communist state under the guise of progressivism. He was instrumental in establishing the Federal Reserve, a private organization with no reserves and not truly federal, which took control of currency issuance and interest rates from the Treasury, marking "the beginning of the end for America as people knew it."

* 00:19:02 - The Administrative State's Expansion and Indoctrination: Progressivism, pushed through universities, created a pseudo-communist thought pattern aimed at building an administrative state managed by "experts" who are part of a political class seeking absolute control. This "long march through the institutions" began much earlier than many think (around 1905), leading to massive expansion of federal, state, and even municipal bureaucracies. Universities now effectively "warp" minds, training individuals to tow the party line and fill cushy government jobs.

* 01:06:47 - The Uselessness of the Federal Government: I highlight the surprising fact that when the federal government "shut down" for three weeks, "no one noticed" because it has become largely useless, serving mainly to "steal your stuff, keep you from being free and in debt." I recommend Anna Von Reitz's books, "Disclosure 101" and "Blood Money," for a deeper understanding of the Federal Reserve system and the true history of the U.S.

* 01:11:59 - The Scam of Public-Private Partnerships and Bureaucratic Waste: We expose how social welfare and work programs, ostensibly created to help, became avenues for the federal government to borrow billions from the Federal Reserve, pay people to build projects, and then sell them for pennies on the dollar to private corporations. This "public-private partnership" is a "scam" where the public pays, and the private profits. We also touch on the inherent waste in government departments, where budgets are spent recklessly to avoid cuts in subsequent years.

* 01:23:56 - The Illusion of Elections and the Delphi Technique: I explain that the administrative state cannot be changed by elections alone, as it requires a complete "house cleaning." Elections are often "pageants" designed to make you think you have a connection to the results, when in reality, your efforts are often like turning a steering wheel not connected to anything. I introduce the "Delphi technique," where public hearings are a "smoke show" to give the appearance of public input, but decisions are already made beforehand.

* 01:42:50 - Losing Freedoms and Jury Nullification: The administrative state has inverted the constitutional republic's goal of maximizing personal freedoms, instead maximizing state power over the individual. We are legally losing power every day. I bring up the historical concept of jury nullification, which allowed citizens to convene grand juries of peers to challenge government actions violating their God-granted rights, such as bodily autonomy, property, and freedom from fraud – principles enshrined in the Declaration of Independence but lost in translation to the Constitution.

I hope this episode has been interesting and informative, and gets your brain thinking a little bit. It’s crucial to understand these concepts to truly comprehend the forces at play in our world. Until next time, stay sober, stay Christian, and keep seeking the truth!