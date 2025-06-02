S2 EP 67 - The Court System Deception - Truth Training - learn it - let me explain.

The Court System has been redefined deceptively so that it can be used as a weapon against us. The people who are part of the Court System may ruin anyone at any time and outsiders have no idea. The Court system is a danger to everyone. We believe it is one thing because of lies, propaganda and popular culture, but it is the control structure to keeps us from experiencing liberty.

We are in an unrestricted warfare zone, everything is weaponized. We are in danger and must defend ourselves, our families, our interests and our communities.

We are told to be peaceful, do not use violence, and work out our differences in Court. The system encourages us to use their system to rein in their system. The point of this con, is to keep us under control and never let us get back control of our lives. They always stay in power and manipulate us to think that the courts are the way to fix things that are broken in favour of the powerful.

Supporters of the predictive programming theory, suggest that the government also employs this technique so that people don’t lose trust in the already established system. They claim that first, the government plans a complex situation, then hides references to these in media so that people become somewhat accustomed to the feelings caused by these situations, and finally, when the situation actually does arise, the people will look to the government for solutions.

It is argued that, although governments already have the solution to the problem they created in the first place, they deliberately wait for the right time to implement the solution to cause the most damage to people’s ability to think for themselves. It is further claimed that predictive programming is actually a highly advanced form of AI used for the psychological conditioning of the masses.

Jesus never told us to be victims, punching bags or waifs. We are to be warriors for Christ. Defend ourselves, our family and our communities. We must be ready to resist violence and manipulation.

The Court System is being protected by politicians in the West. They and their friends can get away with assault, rape and murder, almost anything.

This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is focused on dominating our mind's space. This is hard to find for English speakers. The point is to bring in a One World Government.

The battlefields are changing forever, fake election wars will be the force multiplier to take lives and save lives. This essential update to get wise to this monumental change no one is talking about.

You do not buy a drunk a drink, because that only compounds the problem. Do not entertain pro-court people who are ideologically possessed, because it will only get worse. We must see it for what it is to be prepared.

Welcome back to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast! In this episode, titled "Court 2025," I, Henry, dive deep into the intriguing, often misunderstood, world of the court system. Many of us hear daily news about court proceedings and criminal charges, yet few truly understand how the system operates. My goal for this episode is to offer a bird's-eye view, providing insights and "inside baseball" on its workings, so you can gain a better understanding of what it all means. Let's jump in!

* 00:01:53 - Opening Prayer and Spiritual Foundation

Before we delve into the legal system, we begin with a powerful opening prayer, seeking patience, courage, wisdom, and discernment. We ask for God's armor and divine protection to be peacemakers and boldly walk in the world, speaking truth and leading by example. This sets the spiritual tone for understanding the complexities of the world around us.

* 00:03:40 - The Historical Genesis of Court Systems

I thought it was crucial to explore the often-misunderstood history of courts, tracing their origins back about a thousand years to the "king's courts". In those days, the court was literally wherever the king was, and his word was absolute law, often influenced by whims rather than justice. This provides a foundational understanding of where our modern systems sprung from.

* 00:05:38 - The King's Ownership and the Power of the Crown

We discuss the concept of the king's ownership over everything in his kingdom – land, people, animals, and resources. More importantly, I explain the hidden power of "the crown," which historically represented a higher authority, a network of shadow controllers behind the scenes, dictating the king's rule.

* 00:07:45 - Delegation of Authority and the Rise of Nobility

Kings would delegate authority by granting titles and lands to those in their favor, creating the nobility like Dukes and Lords. This system wasn't just about privilege; it often came with obligations, such as raising armies, showing how these titles were mechanisms for centralized control and military might.

* 00:09:29 - The Magna Carta and the Demand for Consistent Justice

A pivotal moment in legal history was the Grand Council at Runnymede, where the nobility demanded consistency and equal justice from the king, leading to what's known as the Great Document, akin to an early form of modern government. This marked a shift away from the king's arbitrary rule towards a more formalized system.

* 00:10:46 - Common Law vs. Courts of Equity

We explore the two main types of courts that emerged: common law courts, which relied on established rules, regulations, and case law (precedent), and courts of equity, where decisions were based on the judge's discretion to find "justice" in the moment, regardless of prior rules. This distinction is critical for understanding legal flexibility versus rigid adherence to law.

* 00:14:48 - The City of London's Influence and the Knights Templar

I delve into the fascinating, convoluted history of the City of London as a center of power for the British Empire, emphasizing its unique jurisdictional status. We also touch upon the Knights Templar's role in establishing the first modern banking system during the Crusades.

* 00:15:46 - The Origins of "Passing the Bar" and Legal Corruption

Discover the intriguing, informal origins of studying law in taverns, leading to the phrase "passing the bar". I argue that today, those who "pass the bar" are essentially foreign agents of the City of London, promoting a legal system that is fundamentally corrupt and designed for control, not justice. This system, I explain, is built on layers of deception that most participants don't even realize.

* 00:17:38 - Global Spread of Common Law and the Practice of Law

As the British Empire expanded, it spread the common law legal system and its courts to colonies like the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. We also discuss the interesting linguistic choice of "practicing law" – suggesting that lawyers are always rehearsing, never truly "doing" law, which I believe is a subtle hint at the system's true nature.

* 01:21:01 - Stare Decisis, Judicial Discretion, and Fraud in Contracts

I explain the concept of stare decisis (precedent), which dictates that judges should follow previous rulings in similar cases. However, I highlight the power of "judicial discretion," a holdover from the king's absolute power, allowing judges to ignore precedent and rule as they see fit. We also touch upon the legal maxim that "fraud vitiates all contracts," meaning any contract induced by fraud is void from the beginning. I argue that the entire governmental and legal structure operates on a fraudulent premise, tricking people into unrecognized, non-existent contracts.

In conclusion, I appreciate you joining me on this journey through the historical and often hidden realities of the court system. It's a complex web of history, power, and subtle deceptions that, once understood, changes how you view the world around you. My hope is that this discussion empowers you with a deeper understanding, helping you navigate the system with greater awareness. Thank you for your time and attention; your engagement keeps these important conversations going.