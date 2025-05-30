The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast: The Serial Killer Deception 2025 - Show Notes

Welcome, sober Christian gentlemen and gentlewomen, to another thought-provoking episode of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. Today, I'm diving deep into a topic that might shake your understanding of reality: "The Serial Killer Deception 2025." This isn't just about gruesome headlines; it's about exposing a concept I believe was engineered by intelligence operations. My aim isn't to scare you or drag you into the deepest, darkest corners of my research, but to shed light on how certain narratives are constructed and normalized through what I call "predictive programming." I've journeyed down these rabbit holes so you don't have to, and I'm sharing what I've learned about the system so you can better discern truth from deception.

Here's a breakdown of what we covered in this episode:

* 00:01:04 - The Genesis of the "Serial Killer" Narrative: I kick off the episode by introducing the idea that the very concept of a "serial killer" isn't a natural phenomenon but a deliberate creation by intelligence institutions in the United States. It's a form of predictive programming, designed to normalize something truly abnormal.

* 00:02:41 - A Foundation of Prayer and Discernment: As always, we begin with an opening prayer. I emphasize the importance of patience, courage, wisdom, and discernment in these challenging times. We seek divine protection to boldly walk in the world, be peacemakers, and stand against evil, knowing when to use the "sword of the spirit or the sword of steel".

* 00:04:32 - A Historical Look at Atrocities by the Elite: This concept of extreme evil isn't new. I delve into historical examples, particularly from the feudal system, where nobility committed acts of torture, rape, and murder with impunity. Figures like Marquis de Sade illustrate how such horrific acts by the powerful were, in a twisted way, normalized.

* 00:06:45 - The Escalation of Evil and the "Shadow People": I explain how evil tends to escalate, requiring increasingly horrific acts for gratification. This leads to the discussion of a "parasite class" or "shadow people" who operate covertly within society, pulling the strings and using delegates to maintain their hidden power.

* 00:08:30 - Unveiling Kiev's Dark Role in Human Trafficking: Prepare yourselves, because this next segment is grim. I discuss unsettling claims that Kiev, Ukraine, has been a significant hub for world slave trade, specifically child pornography and organ harvesting. The allegations suggest a horrific trade where individuals are forced into exploitation, and their organs are then trafficked for profit.

* 00:09:32 - The Ukrainian Revolution and Alleged Organ Harvesting: I connect the dots to the 2014 Ukrainian revolution, presenting it as an event orchestrated by the US State Department that created chaos exploited by intelligence agencies. During this period, I allege, tens of thousands of people were abducted, their organs surgically removed, and airlifted globally for black market sales, a truly ghoulish operation.

* 00:16:01 - The Shield of State Secrets: Impunity for Intelligence Operations: One of the most frustrating aspects of this research is the inability to prove these claims in a courtroom. I explain how government agencies classify evidence as "top secret" to protect themselves, making accountability virtually impossible. Often, innocent individuals are coerced into taking the fall for these elaborate schemes.

* 00:17:58 - "Serial Killers" as a Cover for Political Assassinations: The core of my argument is that the "serial killer" narrative serves as a perfect cover-up. If a political opponent is assassinated, attributing it to a random, deranged serial killer diverts suspicion from intelligence operations, allowing them to eliminate threats without direct culpability.

* 00:30:49 - Predictive Programming: Normalizing the Abnormal Through Media: I further elaborate on how "predictive programming" works. Through consistent exposure in movies, books, and other media, abnormal and horrific concepts like serial killers become normalized in the public consciousness. This desensitization, I argue, allows real-life nefarious operations to expand without widespread public outcry.

* 01:22:43 - The Jeffrey Dahmer Case and Suspected Intelligence Ties: I revisit the infamous Jeffrey Dahmer case, suggesting there's more to his story than meets the eye. I discuss the unusual sophistication of his alleged methods and his connection to places like "Man's Country," which I believe were used for political grooming and other questionable activities, hinting at deeper intelligence connections.

In wrapping up this intense discussion, I want to reiterate how incredibly dark these topics are. I've only scratched the surface, and I actively avoid dwelling on these details because they leave a "stain on your soul." Proving these claims is nearly impossible due to how government agencies classify everything as "top secret" and information gets scrubbed from the internet. Even my own computer has experienced inexplicable crashes and file corruption when I get too close to compiling this type of evidence. My hope is that even by just hinting at these connections, you can start to put some pieces together for yourself. This is just one step in understanding the true nature of evil and how it operates in our world.

Stay strong, stay sober, and keep seeking truth.

Henry, The Sober Christian Gentleman.