S2 EP 68 - The 'Trust' Structure - Lawful versus Legal - let me explain.

Welcome, sober Christian gentlemen, to another episode where we untangle the complexities of our world through a lens of truth and discernment. Today, I'm diving deep into a topic that, on the surface, seems straightforward but is, in reality, incredibly convoluted: the concept of trusts. Not just "trust" as in faith, but "trusts" in the legal sense—a concept purposely made difficult to understand by those in power. We're going to pull back the curtain on how these legal instruments are used, how they've evolved, and how you can navigate the system without getting caught in its snares. It's time to understand the deception behind trust, and how we can stand tall in the face of it.

* 00:01:05 - The Convoluted World of Legal Trusts

I kick off the podcast by explaining the distinct difference between "trust" as a general word and "trusts" in the legal context. This legal framework is intentionally complex, designed to benefit the powerful by shielding their assets from accountability, even in the face of legal judgments. It’s a system where wealth is held at arm's length, making it legally untouchable, even if they've engaged in questionable activities.

* 00:02:45 - Legal vs. Lawful Trusts: Understanding the Distinction

Here, I introduce a critical distinction: the legal trust versus the lawful trust. The legal trust operates within the registered, regulated system, while a lawful trust can be created by simply writing down your intentions on paper and enacting it with your signature. The key to a lawful trust is operating without engaging the legal system at all, as long as you're doing no harm.

* 00:03:26 - The Three Core Entities of a Trust

Every trust, whether legal or lawful, consists of three fundamental parts: the donor (who gives property to the trust), the trustee (who manages the property as a fiduciary), and the beneficiaries (who receive the benefit from the property). It’s a simple structure at its core, but the implications are profound for protecting assets.

* 00:04:25 - The Deliberate Complexity of the Legal System

I share my personal journey of trying to understand the legal system, which took many years of frustrating research and court experiences. What I discovered is that the complexity isn't accidental; it's a deliberate design by those in power to operate with impunity, hiding their actions in a "forest of legal innuendo". Even lawyers often only understand a small sliver of this vast, intricate system.

* 00:10:09 - The Legal System as a Rigged Casino

I compare the legal system to a casino where the "house"—those in control—always wins. For the average person, engaging with it is a gamble where wealth is continuously siphoned into the system without being returned. It's a "wealth vacuum" designed for control, not justice.

* 00:13:14 - Practical Examples: Cars, Houses, and Boats

To illustrate how trusts work, I walk through practical examples of donating assets like a car, a house, or a boat to a trust. The crucial point is that once an asset is in the trust, it's no longer considered personal property, making it immune to personal legal claims.

* 00:18:41 - The "Trustee Kid" and Investment Strategies

We delve into the concept of a "trustee kid," someone who benefits from a trust, often set up for their education or future. I explain how initial funds can be invested by the trustee through various strategies—low-risk for steady growth or high-risk for potentially greater returns—to increase the trust's value over time for the beneficiaries.

* 00:33:37 - The Historical Roots of Trusts: Kings and Land

I trace the history of trusts back to medieval times, when kings claimed ownership of all land. To manage their vast holdings and raise armies, kings would "entrust" land to dukes, who then had a duty to manage it for the king's benefit. This historical context reveals the ancient origins of this control mechanism.

* 00:47:44 - The Fraudulent Nature and Monopoly on Violence

I emphasize that the legal system is a "giant scam" designed to vacuum wealth from one group to another, maintaining control through deliberate vagueness and uncertainty. It's a system where power and connections often supersede justice. I also discuss how modern states maintain a "monopoly on violence," making it illegal for individuals to use force, even in self-defense, while their authorized agents can.

* 01:03:32 - The Path to Freedom: Embracing Lawful Trusts

The key takeaway is that lawful trusts offer an opportunity to operate outside the fraudulent legal system. By staying in the "lawful side" and avoiding legal fictions like bank accounts or tax numbers tied to the trust, you can conduct business and manage assets without engaging in a system designed for your impoverishment. It’s about recognizing the truth and protecting yourself from the ongoing deception.

Conclusion:

Friends, this deep dive into trusts has hopefully shed some light on a complex and often misunderstood aspect of our world. It’s clear that the system is designed to confuse and control, but by understanding the distinctions between legal and lawful trusts, we can find paths to independence and protection. Remember, knowledge is power, and knowing how these structures truly operate is the first step in reclaiming our freedom and defending our assets. As sober Christian gentlemen, it's our duty to seek truth and act with conviction. Until next time, stay strong, stay discerning, and keep walking in the light.