S1 Ep 10 - SCGP - Deviant - Rebroadcast

Here are the show notes for "The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, episode 10."

Welcome to another impactful episode of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. In this Episode 10, recorded on July 29, 2023, I, Henry, delve into profound principles and expose the hidden controls that shape our society. We start with a powerful prayer to center ourselves and invite divine protection, then confront the concept of "deviance" and how it's wielded as a tool for manipulation. Join me as we explore biblical principles, honest living, and the unseen forces at play in our world.

Episode 10 Show Notes

00:01:02 – Welcome and Opening Prayer

I kick off Episode 10, recorded on July 29, 2023, with a foundational prayer to help us clear our minds, get focused, and center ourselves. We seek patience to accept what cannot change, courage to change what we can, and the wisdom to discern the difference. This prayer also calls for divine protection and the banishment of all negative entities, setting a spiritual shield around our discussion.

00:02:52 – Defining "Deviant" and Its Control

Our core topic today is the concept of "deviant." I share definitions from Merriam-Webster and the Cambridge English Dictionary, highlighting how it describes straying from accepted norms, particularly in social adjustment or behavior, and can even refer to sexual behavior. Understanding this term is crucial because, as I explain, the "shadow people" — the dark forces — weaponize this concept in multiple ways to exert control over society.

00:04:12 – The Power of Biblical Principles: "Do No Harm"

I emphasize that a highly structured, good society thrives when it follows biblical principles, where deviance is simply unacceptable. The norm for a holistic, healthy, and happy state of being is rooted in these principles. At the core, our first principle is simple: "do no harm." This overarching principle can be broken down into three subcategories for clearer understanding and application in our lives.

00:05:23 – Principle Two: Harm No One's Property

Expanding on "do no harm," the second crucial principle is to "harm no one's property." Property rights are fundamental for clear boundaries and fluid cooperation within communities. I discuss how respecting others' property, versus your own, impacts our actions and the natural "karma" that follows when we damage what isn't ours. This principle guides us away from negative repercussions and towards righteous living.

00:07:43 – Principle Three: Avoiding Fraudulent Contracts

The third element of "do no harm" is to "not engage in fraudulent contracts." This means avoiding agreements where one party is deceived for the benefit of another who hasn't earned that benefit righteously. While most honest individuals wouldn't intentionally do this, I stress the importance of full visibility and understanding in any contract, ensuring both parties know what's expected and delivered. It’s about honesty and integrity in all our dealings.

00:10:00 – Unpacking the "Social Contract" Fraud

I expose the concept of the "social contract" prevalent in Western societies, highlighting how it's purposely vague and not a physically signed agreement. This unwritten "contract" is a legal deception, meant to obligate people to local authorities through implied consent. I use examples like helmet laws and speeding fines to illustrate how these "authorities" enforce obligations through coercion, often under the guise of protection.

00:13:22 – Municipal Fraud and Systems of Control

We continue our deep dive into municipal fraud, explaining how despite never signing a contract, individuals are presumed to be bound by municipal rules. I highlight the glaring contradictions, such as forceful enforcement of helmet laws supposedly for "protection," and argue that these bylaws are primarily tools for control and targeting. If you challenge the powers that be, they will use these obscure regulations to strip your wealth through fines and limit your freedom.

00:16:03 – The Illusion of "Honest" Governance

I present a hypothetical scenario of an "honest" municipality, one with clear gates and explicit contracts that citizens would sign before entering. This thought experiment reveals the fundamental dishonesty of current governmental structures that operate through unwritten rules and fraudulent presumptions. I assert that this systemic fraud is a clear sign of a "satanic order" operating from the shadows.

00:18:29 – Deviance as a Tool for Blackmail and Control

Returning to "deviance," I explain how "shadow people" exploit it, particularly sexual deviance, to find and control individuals who will follow their corrupt orders. Historically, sexual deviants were recruited and then blackmailed, as their unconventional behaviors were unacceptable in traditional, biblical societies. I cite Cecil Rhodes as an example of a homosexual used in this manner to further the dark agenda.

00:25:13 – The Mainstreaming of Deviance and Continued Control

I conclude by discussing how secret societies used sexual deviance for control and how, in today's increasingly corrupt society, what was once considered deviant behavior is now normalized. This normalization, I argue, is a result of years of "satanic communist destruction of Western norms." Despite the shift in societal acceptance, the underlying mechanism of using such behaviors for control and manipulation by the "shadow people" remains.

Thank you for tuning into The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. I hope this episode has shed light on critical truths and empowered you to live by unwavering biblical principles, recognizing the forces that attempt to undermine our freedom. Stay vigilant, seek discernment, and continue to stand tall in your convictions. Until next time, remember to do no harm, protect what is righteous, and never engage in fraudulent contracts.