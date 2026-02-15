In this podcast, I set out to untangle the increasingly mercurial concept of conservatism, a term that has lost its reference points in our modern, "anti-woke" discourse. My goal is to move beyond mere slogans and "university-level nonsense" to define what we are actually trying to conserve. To understand conservatism, one must first grasp the history of liberalism, as the two are fundamentally linked. By defining our terms, we protect ourselves from being misled or manipulated by those who pervert language to serve their own ends.

True liberalism, in its historical sense, was a movement toward individual liberty and a check on absolute power, particularly the tyranny that once characterized the unchecked authority of the Catholic Church and the "divine right of kings". However, since World War II, the liberal movement has taken a sharp turn toward a "crazy collectivism". This modern iteration is less about liberty and more about a programmed, "woke" ideology that relies on memorized slogans like intersectionality—concepts that most adherents cannot actually explain. I view this current state of collectivism and sexual perversion as a "spell" that breaks the connection between the individual and the truth.

I believe that the forces currently in power thrive on deception and the construction of "false history" to maintain their control. We see this in the purposeful destruction of children's minds and the push for depopulation. Furthermore, our societies are weakened when the "alpha males" who could free us from tyrannical overlords are sent to be destroyed in convoluted wars. There is a spiritual battle at play, and while the Bible has faced its own historical manipulations, I believe a core spirit of "do no harm" and the power of Jesus remain as a source of grace and clarity.

The antidote to this collectivist spell is often found in the most basic, metaphysical experiences of human life: becoming a parent. I have seen people "snap out" of evil spells the moment they hold their child, transitioning from being adult children to responsible adults. This shift is exactly what the collectivist and communist forces fear, as it breaks their influence over their "soldiers". Parenting anchors a person in reality and provides a goal that is higher than oneself.

In conclusion, we must redefine what "neo-conservatism" actually means by identifying our long-term goals and the fundamentals we wish to protect. We cannot achieve success if we cannot define it in words. It is time to move past the "programming" and reclaim a version of conservatism that is rooted in truth, responsibility, and the preservation of the family unit. By standing tall, speaking truth, and leading by example, we can ensure we are working toward a future that is not just for today, but for the generations to come.

Episode Subsections

* (00:01:04) Defining Conservatism and Liberalism

I start by explaining why we must define our terms to avoid being misled or manipulated. To understand conservatism, one must first understand the history of liberalism, as the two concepts are fundamentally linked. We need to have adult conversations about these definitions so we aren't just shouting slogans at one another without a common understanding of the objects we are discussing.

* (00:04:11) The Loss of Political Reference Points

In today's discourse, the word "conservative" has become a shifting concept, often used simply as a synonym for "anti-woke". This is fascinating because "woke" individuals often see conservatism only as their direct opposite, without either side truly understanding the "why" behind their ideologies. This lack of clarity allows for a perversion of language where terms are stripped of their original meanings.

* (00:06:01) The "Woke" Spell and Slogans

I discuss how many people today operate like "non-player characters," spouting memorized slogans like "intersectionality" that they cannot actually explain. This ideology acts as a kind of spell that breaks a person's connection to truth and reality, relying on university-level concepts that have been warped into something unrecognizable.

* (00:44:30) The Perversion of Liberalism

The concept that many modern "liberals" rail against is actually what liberalism used to be: the freedom to think for yourself and make your own choices. It is ironic that those who claim to be liberal now often view conservatives as being part of a "cult" with no free thought, while they themselves adhere to a rigid, programmed collectivism.

* (00:52:24) The Long-Term Grooming of Power

I delve into a disturbing pattern I've observed over the last 150 years: the grooming of individuals for top government positions through sexual manipulation and abuse. By targeting young boys and ensuring they remain single and "warped," the control structure ensures these individuals stay loyal to the "big boys club" rather than forming their own families or independent support systems.

* (01:13:37) The Destruction of the Next Generation

There is a purposeful effort to break the minds and bodies of children so they remain "broken forever" and become easy "managerial experts" or "cannon fodder" for collectivism. These individuals are conditioned to chase nothing but pleasure and sensory gratification, making them incredibly easy for the state to control.

* (01:14:13) Introducing Neo-Conservatism

We need a new definition of conservatism—a "neo-conservatism" that isn't just about preserving the status quo, but about returning to biological and moral basics. This movement is centered on the reality of two genders and the foundational belief that men and women should come together in lifelong marriage to raise children.

* (01:29:53) Breaking the Dependency on "Daddy Government"

Government schools, run by woke activists, aim to make the population malleable and disentangled from their families. This creates a relationship where the government becomes the parent—"Daddy government"—leaving individuals with no independent support structure. To counter this, we must go back to the basics of the family unit.

* (01:35:30) Navigating a Sea of Lies

I emphasize how difficult it is to find clarity when we are "swimming in lies within lies within lies". The forces in power thrive on the construction of false history and the systematic destruction of the "alpha males" who might otherwise lead a resistance against tyrannical overlords.

* (01:42:10) Defining the Goal for Success

As I wrap up, I stress that we cannot achieve success if we cannot define it. We must be able to put our thoughts into words and ask ourselves: What is the long-term goal?. Only by defining our fundamentals can we ensure we are working toward a future that protects the generations to come.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the fight for our culture is a fight for the truth of the human experience. We must move beyond the programming and the collectivist spells that seek to break our families and our spirits. By reclaiming the role of the responsible adult—anchored by the reality of parenting and the commitment of marriage—we break the influence of those who wish to see us broken and dependent. Let us stand tall, lead by example, and define our future with clarity and conviction. Thank you for joining me on the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast.