LAWYERS - What are they in the Court System - Truth Training - learn it - let me explain. Rebroadcast

In this essay, I explore the complex history and hidden deceptions surrounding the legal profession and the modern system of governance. Most people navigate their lives with little understanding of what a lawyer truly is or how the legal structures that govern them actually came to be. My goal is to unwind these concepts and show the nuances of this historical and contemporary “lawyer deception”.

The modern legal system is essentially a tool promoted by the powerful to serve their own interests rather than the interests of the common person. If the law could be used to legitimately dismantle the power of those in control, they simply would not allow it; instead, they define such challenges as “treason”. We are told that our government operates by the “consent of the governed,” yet this is a fraud because there is no mechanism to actually withdraw that consent. This creates a system where the public is trapped in a “magical ritual” of elections that forces them to participate in their own subjugation, where they are blamed for their own suffering regardless of how—or if—they vote.

Historically, this system of control evolved from simple, brutal codes designed to keep populations in line through fear of physical punishment or death. In ancient merit-based structures, high-IQ strategists and planners at the top would direct the masses to ensure victory and order. Over time, these overt methods of control were replaced by more sophisticated deceptions, particularly through the manipulation of language. Just as nautical terms from the age of sail became embedded in common parlance, legal terms that were once common descriptors have become archaic and specialized. By maintaining a language that the average person no longer fully understands, the legal profession creates a barrier that requires their mediation, further cementing their role as gatekeepers of power.

Ultimately, the role of a lawyer is neither inherently good nor bad; rather, it is a complicated position within a system designed for control. By understanding the history of law and the way language is used to maintain these structures, individuals can begin to see the “deception” for what it is. It is only through this historical awareness and linguistic clarity that we can truly understand our position within the modern world and the forces that seek to govern us without our genuine consent.

Welcome to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. In this episode, I’m taking a deep dive into a subject that most people are completely in the dark about: the reality of lawyers and the "lawyer deception". Unless you’ve personally navigated the world of self-represented litigation or spent years studying the actual history of law, it’s almost impossible to see the strings being pulled behind the scenes. We’re going to peel back the layers of how the legal system was truly constructed—not to protect your interests, but to protect the interests of those who fund and maintain it. This isn't just about "good" or "bad" people; it’s about a complex historical system that often forces you to participate in your own subjugation through the illusion of consent.

* (00:01:05) The Lawyer Deception

Most people have no idea what a lawyer actually is or the history of how the profession came to be. In this section, I introduce the concept of the "lawyer deception" and explain why understanding the nuances of this profession is critical for anyone trying to navigate the modern world. I’ll be exploring how the law is often framed to serve the powerful rather than the public.

* (00:04:24) The Fraud of Consent

The modern legal and governmental system relies on the "consent of the governed," yet it rarely, if ever, allows an individual to actually withdraw that consent. I discuss how the electoral system acts as a "magical ritual" that keeps people trapped in a cycle of participation where they are always blamed for the outcome, regardless of how they voted.

* (00:06:56) Admiralty Law and the Merchant’s Court

We look at the historical roots of our current system, specifically how merchant law and the Law of the Sea (Admiralty Law) began to overshadow the Law of the Land. This transition was driven by the need for quick resolutions in international trade, leading to a system where summary judgments and maritime rules started applying to people on dry land.

* (00:13:34) The Strategy of the Crusades and High IQ Planning

Taking a brief historical detour, I discuss how military strategies from the Crusades shaped modern organizational power. We examine how a small group of high-IQ planners at the top of a hierarchy can direct a much larger population to achieve specific goals, a structure that remains relevant in how legal and political systems are managed today.

* (00:19:30) Genetic History and the Noble Class

I touch upon the historical distinctions between the noble class and the peasantry in Europe, focusing on how health, nutrition, and social taboos—such as those against incest—created a genetic and intellectual divide. This divide allowed the ruling class to maintain control through superior resources and long-term strategic planning.

* (00:30:56) From Kings to Courts: The Delegation of Power

Historically, the King was seen as "God on earth" and the ultimate judge of all grievances. However, as kingdoms grew, the King could no longer handle every land dispute or tax grievance personally. This led to the delegation of judicial duties to others, which eventually evolved into the formal courtroom structures we see today.

* (00:32:01) The Origins of the Courtroom

The very word "court" comes from the physical layout of large manors, specifically the inner and outer areas where people would wait to petition the King. I explain how these physical spaces—where people would remove their boots and jackets before entering—morphed into the legal arenas where our rights are now decided.

* (00:54:29) Language as a Tool of Control: "Learning the Ropes"

Our language is filled with maritime terms that we use every day without realizing their origins. I use the example of "learning the ropes"—which originally referred to the life-or-death skill of tying knots on a ship—to illustrate how those in power use specific terminology to reef in the "sails" of the public's freedom.

* (01:13:42) The Role of the Modern Lawyer

I examine what it actually means to be a lawyer in today's society, acknowledging that while there are individuals trying to do good, the system itself is designed to maintain a specific status quo. We discuss the reality of being an "officer of the court" and how that role can often conflict with the best interests of the client.

* (01:18:22) Why This Matters Today

In this final section, I explain why I choose to focus on these heavy topics rather than light entertainment. Understanding the history of law and the reality of the legal profession is one of the few things that can actually affect your life and help you understand how we arrived at our current state of affairs.

I'm wrapping up this episode because if I don't, I’ll keep opening new files in my mind and we’ll be here for four hours. My goal is to keep these podcasts focused on things that actually matter—things that are relevant and explain the "why" behind the world we live in. I have to show a little restraint so that the sheer length doesn't become a disincentive for you to dive in. I hope this exploration of the legal system and its history gives you the clarity you need to see the world a little differently. Until next time, stay vigilant..