Woke Tribunals - Canada justice death spiral

In this podcast, I addresse the current state of Canada and the impact of human rights tribunals.

The Illusion of Freedom in a Managed State

Welcome to my reflection on what I call the downward spiral of the fake country of Canada into a "World Economic Forum hellhole". My name is Henry, and I want to expose the dangerous situation where woke leftists have seized power within every influential government position to push a specific, radical agenda. Most people view Canada as a soft-spoken, polite nation, but I see a much darker reality where the common man is being systematically abused. The Canadian government has become a creature entirely separate from its people, existing primarily as a premise for total control.

I often use the analogy of an "abused housewife" to describe the regular Canadian citizen. People have been so "dumbed down" by public schools and "abused" by government mandates that they keep their heads down, afraid to speak above a whisper for fear of further retaliation. We saw this during the COVID era, where the government went far beyond its legal jurisdiction to stomp down genuine resistance, such as the truckers' convoy, without any subsequent accountability.

The "human rights tribunals" are the ultimate tools of this state-enforced madness. These are not legitimate courts of law; they are sinkholes of leftist ideology designed to destroy anyone who refuses to abandon objective reality. Recently, a man was fined $750,000 simply for believing that there are only two genders—a biological fact. These tribunals exist because regular courts, to maintain some shred of credibility, still occasionally rely on logic and reason—things the woke ideology cannot tolerate.

Furthermore, I believe this is all part of a larger plan called Agenda 21, a 100-year roadmap for control. The government is using "woke" Indian tribes as foot soldiers to displace regular people from the land under the guise of "rewilding". The end goal is to herd us all into "15-minute cities"—which are essentially high-tech prison stacks—while robots and AI patrol the cleared wilderness to eliminate anyone who remains. They are even promoting ideologies that lead to depopulation, ensuring there are fewer of us to resist.

In conclusion, Canada has reached a point where the government ignores or punishes any pursuit of freedom while rewarding those who comply with its insane narratives. Without accountability, there can be no correction, and the depravity will only worsen. It is time to see through the propaganda of the government-funded media and recognize the depth of the tyranny we are facing.

Show Notes: Woke Tribunals are the Next Phase

00:01:05 - The Infiltration of the Woke Soldiers

The woke leftists have successfully seized power, placing their "soldiers" in every influential government position to push a radical agenda. This takeover is a direct threat to the common man, yet most Canadians remain in the dark about the true extent of this infiltration. While the world mocks Canada for its "woke nonsense," the reality is much more dangerous than it appears on the surface.

00:02:11 - The Government vs. The People

It is a mistake to think the Canadian government represents its people; they are two entirely different creatures. Our leaders are selected, not elected, to serve the interests of the World Economic Forum, the United Nations, and the Committee of 300. Canada remains a vestige of the British Empire, serving as a premise for total control rather than a sovereign nation for its citizens.

00:03:12 - The Abused Housewife Syndrome

The average Canadian has been so "dumbed down" by public education and abused by mandates that they now resemble an abused housewife. They keep their heads down and speak in whispers, fearing that any criticism of the government will only lead to more severe retaliation. This normalization of abuse allows the government to continue its tyranny without meaningful resistance.

00:04:13 - State-Sanctioned Disappearances

Since 2000, legislation has existed that allows the government to label any citizen a "terrorist" and make them disappear without a trial. We live in a reality where government vans can roll up, bag a dissenter, and that person is never seen again. This terrifying power is masked by the "nice" and "soft-spoken" image the government projects to the world.

00:06:05 - The Illusion of Accountability

When genuine resistance like the Freedom Convoy occurs, the government ignores or stomps it down with force that exceeds its legal jurisdiction. There is never any accountability for these government overreaches; even when courts find they acted illegally, they simply move on without consequence. Without accountability, there can be no correction, and the depravity will only worsen.

00:11:54 - The Billion-Dollar Propaganda Machine

The media in Canada is not a free press; it is a state-funded propaganda machine. The federal government spends nearly a billion dollars a year to control the narrative, with the CBC receiving 90% of its funding from the state. This ensures that the public only hears government-friendly lies while the truth is systematically suppressed.

00:14:16 - Agenda 21 and the 100-Year Plan

We are currently living through Agenda 21, a century-long United Nations plan for total global management. Every decade has specific "targets," such as the current push for electric vehicles, which are easily controlled from a distance. The ultimate goal is to herd the population into "15-minute cities"—residential stacks that function more like high-tech prison cells.

00:26:45 - The Rewilding and Land Clearing Deception

Woke Indian tribes are being used as "foot soldiers" for the Agenda 21 rewilding program, rewarded with land claims for embracing transgenderism and climate ideology. The plan is to clear 95% of the land of humans, making it a "death sentence" to reside outside of government-approved zones. This is a legal premise designed to displace regular people and consolidate control.

00:28:23 - The Rise of Killer Robots and AI Patrols

To enforce the "no-go" zones in the wilderness, the globalists are developing AI-powered robots to patrol cleared areas. These robots are designed to identify human profiles and kill on the spot—no trial, no pleading, and no survivors. This technology, currently in development by various firms, is the final piece of the "stack and pack" control grid.

00:34:05 - The Sinkhole of Human Rights Tribunals

Human rights tribunals were created because regular courts, despite their flaws, still require a shred of logic to maintain credibility. These tribunals are leftist "sinkholes" designed to bypass the law and financially destroy anyone who refuses to submit to woke delusions. They are the ultimate tools for punishing those who dare to speak the truth in a society built on lies.

The depth of the deception we face is staggering, but the goal is simple: total control through the destruction of the individual. The woke agenda is not about progress; it is a self-deleting process designed to make us "dead inside" and disconnected from one another. As we move toward 2030, the pressure to conform will only increase. We must stop acting like the abused housewife, reject the government-funded media, and stand tall in our conviction to manifest a godly realm. Thank you for listening, and remember: without accountability, there is no correction. Stay vigilant.