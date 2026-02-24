S3 Ep 16 - Adoption Paradox - let me explain the blood relationship - rebroadcast

My life has been defined by the complicated legacy of adoption and the search for truth in a world that often demands falsehood. Through the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, I have shared my story—not just to recount the past, but to offer a roadmap for those who interact with adopted children and adults. My experience as an adoptee, and as someone who has witnessed “serial adoption” within my own extended family, has taught me that these children are often adrift, searching for a foundation of roots and stability.

Growing up, I felt the sharp contrast between my blood family and my adopted family. With my blood relatives, I felt an unspoken “blood pact”—a sense of belonging that was absolute and inescapable. In contrast, within my adopted family, I often felt a sense of disposability, as if I were merely a “collateral package” in my mother’s marriage. This feeling was compounded by my childhood medical traumas, which left me struggling with vaccine-induced autism and a desperate need for reality to be grounded in absolute truth. When I was pressured to call my mother’s husband “dad,” I felt it as a lie because he was not my biological father. This allergy to untruth remains with me today; I believe that relationships with adoptees must be built on the strength of honesty, not the convenience of polite fictions.

Adoption can lead to beautiful outcomes, but it can also go sideways when the truth is suppressed or when a child’s place is not acknowledged for what it is. I have seen both sides: the two brothers adopted by my uncle who flourished because they were given a good life, and the “problem child” who struggled to the point of being exited from the program. For me, surviving an abusive stepfather and the confusion of a “divided” family—where my sister had the blood bond I lacked—taught me that we must deal with the hand we are dealt. I spent years as a “ghost,” disappearing into the woods or into my work as a young entrepreneur to find a sense of self-reliance that no one could take away.

Ultimately, the key to supporting adopted children is providing them with a bridge to stability through authentic relationships. They need adults who lead by example and who are willing to answer their questions with honesty, even when those answers are difficult. When we provide this foundation of truth, we help prevent the sense of isolation that leads many broken children toward destructive paths or dependency on government institutions.

In conclusion, my perspective is rooted in the belief that only through understanding can we truly help those affected by adoption. By embracing truth and providing the roots that every child deserves, we can foster healthier, more resilient relationships. It is my hope that by sharing these experiences, I can help others navigate the complexities of adoption with clarity, conviction, and a commitment to what is real.

S3 Ep 17 - Adoption- what is it and how to relate with those people who are lacking blood relatives. I explain.

Blood bond is an important human thing to experience, without it we feel untethered. Blood families have this by default, children that are not blood relatives sense the air gap, the seperation the unbelonging. They expect to be left behind and they can be. Relating to them requires understanding, finess and commitment. I explain this if your interested.

The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast

Title: The Adoption Paradox 2025

Introduction:

In this episode of the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, I, Henry, delve into the complex topic of adoption, drawing from both personal experiences and observations. Adoption is a multifaceted issue that can significantly impact the lives of those involved, leaving a lasting legacy. Through sharing my own journey and insights, my aim is to foster a deeper understanding of the adoptee’s perspective and provide guidance on navigating relationships with adopted individuals.

Subsection Show Notes:

* ** (00:01:04) Personal Connection to Adoption:** I share my personal connection to adoption, stemming from having family members who have adopted many children. This has given me a unique window into the diverse experiences and challenges that can accompany adoption, both positive and negative.

* (00:13:1) My Adoption Story: I recount my own experience of being adopted, which began with my parents not being married and my mother’s decision to seek support from family. This led to my unique experience of being raised by my mother with the help of various aunts and uncles.

* (00:09:31) The Impact of Childhood Trauma: I discuss the negative impact of vaccinations I received as a child, which led to serious health issues and developmental setbacks. I went from being a bright and mature child to experiencing speech difficulties and developmental regression, highlighting the challenges and trauma I faced early in life.

* (00:12:27) Adoption and Step-Family Dynamics: I talk about my mother’s marriage and my subsequent adoption by my stepfather. I share my initial resistance to this change and the eventual acceptance of my stepfather, followed by a sudden change in his behavior due to a prescription change. This led to a difficult family dynamic, especially with the arrival of my half-sister.

* (00:14:41) Navigating Identity and Belonging: I describe the challenges of fitting into my stepfather’s family, who were very different from me culturally and genetically. I felt like an outsider, struggling to find my place and dealing with the complexities of being part of a family where I didn’t share a bloodline.

* (00:15:57) Early Childhood Challenges: I share some of the difficulties I faced in early childhood, including living in a tough neighborhood and a traumatic experience with dogs. These experiences, combined with my health issues, contributed to a challenging upbringing.

* (00:17:47) Moving to the Country: I discuss moving to the country next door to my step-father’s family and the shift from the city life to a more rural setting. I also share insights into my experiences with wildlife, such as bears and eagles, and how spending time alone in the woods aided in my recovery from vaccine-induced autism.

* (00:18:02) The Paradox of Family Bonds: I talk about the contrast between my relationship with my blood family and my adopted family. With my blood family, there was an unconditional acceptance and an unbreakable bond, whereas with my adopted family, I always felt like an outsider and easily disposable.

* (00:19:28) Understanding the Child’s Perspective: Children are very aware of their circumstances and pick up on subtle cues that adults may overlook. In my case, I was acutely aware that my stepfather was trying to fulfill a fatherly role, but the absence of a blood connection was palpable.

* (00:24:45) Facing Mortality: The situation with my stepfather deteriorated significantly due to a change in his medication, which led to violent outbursts. I faced life-threatening situations and had to react quickly to survive. These experiences gave me a unique perspective on the fragility of life.

* (00:39:23) The Complexity of Family Dynamics: The dynamics within a family can be intricate, especially when adoption and step-relationships are involved. Truth and clarity are essential to navigate these complexities and ensure healthy interactions. Misrepresentations or unspoken truths can lead to feelings of guilt and discomfort, particularly for stepchildren.

* (00:57:59) The Blood Bond: The bond between a blood mother and child is uniquely close, forged through the physical connection of pregnancy and birth. This closeness creates a deep-seated acceptance and understanding that can differ from other family relationships.

* (01:17:41) The Importance of Truth and Reliability: In relationships with adopted children, truthfulness and reliability are paramount. Keeping your word and honoring commitments builds trust and strengthens bonds, filling a void that may exist due to their circumstances.

* (01:24:59) The Drifting Phenomenon: Adopted children often experience a sense of “drifting,” lacking the inherent security of blood ties. Establishing genuine connections based on trust and shared experiences can provide a crucial anchor for them.

* (01:30:38) The Paradox of Blood: The concept of “blood” can be a paradox. Biological siblings share a unique connection, yet family dynamics can still be complex. In my own experience, meeting my half-brother highlighted the immediate and profound bond that can exist between blood relatives.

* (01:37:27) Building Lasting Relationships: Building strong relationships, especially with those who have experienced adoption, requires a genuine desire for connection and a willingness to put in the effort. These relationships can be incredibly rewarding and long-lasting when built on mutual respect and understanding.

Conclusion:

Understanding the adoptee’s perspective is crucial for fostering healthy relationships. By acknowledging the complexities of adoption, being truthful and reliable, and recognizing the potential for drifting, we can build meaningful connections with adopted individuals. These relationships, though different from blood ties, can be just as strong and fulfilling with mutual effort and understanding.