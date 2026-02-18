Taboo Tattoo or Not - part 3 of 3- I share my Thoughts - rebroadcast.

In this reflective exploration of faith and modern culture, I delve into the complex relationship between Christianity and personal choice, specifically through the lens of tattooing. As someone who grew up in the church and has lived a life marked by both deep faith and extensive physical ink, I aim to strip away the judgmental attitudes that often cloud religious discussions. My perspective is built on the belief that while the world around us—including the very words of the Bible—may be shifting, the core tenets of righteousness remain constant.

True Christianity, as I understand it, is not a hammer to impose on others, but a lens through which we navigate our own lives. The foundational law taught by Jesus is incredibly simple: harm no one. When people use the Bible to gain authority or condemn others over personal choices like tattoos, they are often being disingenuous and missing the essence of free will. To me, a tattoo is a permanent rite of passage and a story told on the skin; it is a real, undeniable experience in a society that often lacks meaning. Whether the ink was gotten with good or bad intentions, it remains a part of one’s history and an honest marker of where they have been.

Beyond the physical, we must be vigilant against the "satanic bait and switch," where false promises of pleasure lead only to pain. I believe we are witnessing a phenomenon where reality itself is becoming fluid, evidenced by shifts like the Mandela Effect and the changing wording in historical texts. In such a world, relying solely on a "crutch" like a physical book can be dangerous if one hasn't internalized the basic concepts of goodness. Instead, I advocate for a life of active righteousness—thinking good thoughts, saying good things, and doing good deeds. This practical approach to faith focuses on "karma" or "blowback," recognizing that our actions in this world have real consequences.

Ultimately, my walk with God is defined by atonement and the continuous effort to be a functional, courageous human being. I have great affection for "church people" not because they are perfect, but because they are trying. Whether you are covered in tattoos of grim reapers or have never touched a needle, what matters is your intention and your commitment to a life that harms no one. By focusing on these immutable principles, we can find peace and clarity even as the world and its "constants" continue to change around us.

Today we are diving into the third installment of our series on the "Taboo Tattoo". In this episode, titled "Are Tattoos Taboo," we are stripping away the historical confusion and judgmental attitudes to explore what it truly means to follow the law of Christ in a modern world full of ink. Whether you are a "Bible-thumper" or someone just trying to find your way on a righteous path, I want to offer a perspective on tattoos and faith that you might not hear anywhere else.

(00:01:01) The Intention Behind the Ink

The concept of tattoos being "taboo" is often lost in history, but for many, it remains a point of contention within the church. However, in a world governed by free will, the true focus should not be on the mark itself, but on the intention behind it. Whether you choose to get a tattoo for good or bad reasons, it becomes a permanent part of your story and a rite of passage in a Western society that is often devoid of real meaning.

(00:02:55) Lessons from a "Meathead" Moment

I’ve had my share of idiotic decisions, like the time I tried to build the world’s largest "inukshuk" on a beach just to be the "biggest" guy there. In my prideful attempt to move massive rocks, I ended up tearing a chunk of my arm out—right through an old tattoo down to the fatty tissue. Today, that white scar sits in the middle of my ink as a permanent reminder of a "harebrained" idea and a lesson in how our culture has become soft while forgetting the weight of reality.

(00:06:04) The Only Law: Harm No One

Many people claim tattoos are against Christianity, but I strongly disagree. To me, being a Christian means leading by example and following the simple natural law that Jesus taught: harm no one. If you are holding onto your Bible like a drowning man but using it to be a judgmental person who finds reasons for everyone else to be wrong, you are missing the entire point of the faith.

(00:10:17) A Lens, Not a Hammer

Growing up in the church, from crawling under pews to seeing people "slain in the spirit," gave me a deep appreciation for people who are actually trying, even when they fall short. Christianity should be a lens through which we navigate the world, not something we impose on others by force. The message is simple: you have the free will to choose your path, and you must live with the consequences of that choice.

(00:14:02) The Satanic Bait and Switch

We have to be aware of the "satanic bait and switch," where evil promises pleasure and reward but delivers pain and punishment. The foundational principle of modern satanism is "do what thou wilt," which ignores the reality that every action has a reaction. In contrast, the path of Christ reminds us that if you do violence, violence comes back to you, while good deeds generally lead to good rewards.

(00:16:08) Reality is Shifting: The Mandela Effect

There is a strange phenomenon happening called the Mandela Effect, where collective memories of historical events—like Nelson Mandela dying in prison—no longer match the current record. This suggests that what we once believed to be solid and certain might be shifting. It challenges our reliance on "fixed" facts and forces us to look deeper at what is truly constant in our reality.

(00:20:23) The Science of "Constants"

Even the scientific community has struggled with the idea of constants, such as the speed of light. Records show the speed of light has actually accelerated and decelerated over time, yet to maintain the "E=mc²" formula, a specific number was simply written down and declared "official" to stop further questioning. This is a reminder that we often believe things simply because we were told it was one way, even when the underlying reality is far more complex.

(00:22:08) When the Word Becomes a Crutch

The most shocking aspect of these shifts is that even the wording of the Bible appears to be changing. From well-known verses about the "lion and the lamb" (which now says something else) to the addition of strange and uncharacteristic language, the book we rely on is evaporating before our eyes. This might be a fulfillment of prophecy, forcing us to let go of the "crutch" of the written word and focus on the core concepts that cannot be altered.

(00:26:40) Karma and Righteousness

Whether you call it "blowback," "karma," or "reaping what you sow," the principle is the same: your thoughts, words, and deeds matter. I have great respect for groups like the Zoroastrians because they actually practice righteousness—thinking, saying, and doing good deeds. Too many people call themselves Christians while acting in ways that ruin the name, and we must get past arguing over verses to focus on being functional, courageous human beings.

(00:34:00) The Path to Atonement

I love Christian people because they are trying to overcome their pasts and find a better way to live. I am not perfect and have made many mistakes, but I sleep soundly at night because I have atoned for those mistakes and made things right with those I harmed. If you are on a righteous path and trying to do right by the world, you don't need to fear a tattoo or a shifting verse—you just need to stay focused on the truth.

At the end of the day, don’t let anyone use the Bible as a weapon to gain authority over your life or condemn you for your choices. If your ink was done with good intentions and you are living a life that harms no one, you are walking the walk. We are living in a time where reality itself is being challenged, so stop worrying about the "taboos" and start focusing on your own walk with God. Be a person of your word, stand tall, and lead by example. Thanks for listening to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast.