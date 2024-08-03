C60 - CARBON 60 - review - 10% off your order

I have been made an offer and I am passing it on to you. I have tried the olive oil C60 and had great results. Deep nights of sleep, chill mood and my eyes visibly became brighter to the point that strangers were commenting on it.

C60 benefits the whole body and acts as an antioxidant to help protect against free radical damage. This molecule works by donating electrons to neutralize free radicals and prevent oxidation.

Carbon-60 (C60 or fullerene) is a spherically structured molecule composed of 60 carbon atoms. C60 strongly absorbs free radicals, inhibits the toxicity of chemical toxicants, resists radiation, prevents ultraviolet damage, and prevents heavy metal–induced cell damage.

Learn more at:

https://c60canada.com/

Use the coupon code " henry " and receive 10% off your order.

The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast: The C60 Story

Welcome back to The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast! In this episode, "The C60 Story," I'm excited to share my personal journey and review of C60, a product that has genuinely made a noticeable difference in my life over the past six weeks. I dive deep into what C60 is, how it has impacted me, and why I feel confident recommending it. Join me as I share my experiences with this fascinating supplement and how it aligns with a more in-tune and natural approach to well-being.

Show Notes:

* 00:01:06 - My Initial Experience with C60

I share how I first started taking C60 infused in organic olive oil for six weeks and the surprising positive results I experienced, including great sleep, improved recall memory, a sense of relaxation, and even brighter eyes!

* 00:01:58 - What is C60 and Why I Recommend It

I explain my motivation for trying C60 and outline what I'll cover in this review: what C60 is, how it works, its effects on me, and ultimately, why I'm endorsing this product.

* 00:02:08 - Exclusive Discount for Listeners

Great news! I’ve partnered with c60canada.com to offer you a 10% discount on your order. Just use the code "HENRY" (H-E-N-R-Y) at checkout. This is a win-win, whether you decide to try it or just use the information I'm sharing.

* 00:04:06 - My Body's Sensitivity and Detox Journey

Having undergone years of detoxification, my body is highly sensitive to external inputs. I share how this heightened awareness helps me notice subtle changes, like those experienced during an oxalate detox.

* 00:05:12 - Understanding Oxalates in Food

I delve into practical examples of oxalates in everyday foods like bananas and avocados, explaining how their ripeness affects oxalate content and how my body signals their presence. This journey has made me more aware of what I'm consuming.

* 00:07:56 - Becoming In Tune with My Body's Signals

My body provides constant feedback, and I discuss how years of detoxing have allowed me to interpret these signals, whether it's related to digestion cycles, nutrient uptake, or even knowing when to push through a fasting state.

* 00:11:54 - The Immediate Sensation of Taking C60

I describe the distinct, albeit neutral, sensation I felt almost immediately after taking C60. It was clear that something different was happening within my body, beyond just consuming olive oil.

* 00:13:19 - Juggling Lectin-Free and Oxalate-Free Diets

I touch upon the challenges of reconciling a lectin-free diet (which encourages olive oil, despite its oxalate content) with a low-oxalate diet, and how my body awareness helps me navigate these dietary explorations.

* 00:15:02 - The Three Key Benefits I Experienced with C60

During my six-week trial, I consistently experienced three main benefits: significantly deeper sleep with vivid dreams, enhanced memory recall, and a noticeable increase in daily energy.

* 00:16:47 - Placebo, Nocebo, and the Truth About Vitamins & Carbon

I explain the concepts of placebo and nocebo effects and emphasize my objective approach to testing supplements. I also share my recent realizations about the fraudulent nature of lab-produced vitamins and pivot to C60 as a natural element – carbon – drawing a parallel to the "war on carbon" narrative in the environmental movement.

Conclusion:

My experience with C60 has been overwhelmingly positive, leading to noticeable improvements in my sleep, memory, and energy levels. As someone deeply in tune with my body, these benefits were distinct and consistent throughout the six-week trial. I encourage you to consider how C60 might fit into your own health journey, always approaching new supplements with awareness and an open mind. Don't forget to use the discount code "HENRY" at c60canada.com if you decide to give it a try.