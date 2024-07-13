We explore the concept of Artificial Intelligence and how this is used deceptively against us. We can see it coming, we know their plans we can stop this peacefully, with education and peaceful noncompliance.

Welcome to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast! I'm Henry, and in this episode, "The A.I. Deception pt 1 of 3 2024," we're delving deep into the concept of artificial intelligence as a major deception shaping our worldview. I'll connect this to historical deceptions, particularly the virus deception, to show how powerful entities manipulate our consciousness for control and global slavery.

Here’s a breakdown of what we discussed:

* 00:01:06 - The AI Deception and its Precursors: I introduce the core topic of the AI deception, highlighting how it's being built up in public consciousness as something to be believed in. I draw a parallel to the "virus deception," explaining how both are similar in their underlying manipulative tactics.

* 00:02:02 - The Unproven Viral Theory: We dive into the historical context of virology, discussing how the theory of viruses was based on an imperceptible molecule that couldn't be seen with the technology of the time. This was a convenient claim, asking people to simply believe it, which led to building a public fear of a "phantom virus."

* 00:03:03 - Petrochemical Industry's Toxic Byproducts: I reveal how the pharmaceutical industry utilizes byproducts from oil production, which were originally classified as toxic waste. Scientists were assigned to find uses for these byproducts, inevitably handing them over to pharmaceutical companies.

* 00:05:09 - Pharmaceuticals as Relabeled Poisons: I argue that the pharmaceutical industry takes these toxic byproducts and relabels them as "miracle cures." I explain how almost every pharmaceutical drug is essentially a poison that elicits a specific effect, like numbing agents such as Lidocaine or Novocaine.

* 00:06:21 - The Fraudulent Basis of Virology and Vaccines: We connect the dots back to virology, emphasizing that its foundation and the entire vaccine industry are based on a lie promoted by powerful individuals. This deception was pushed forward while those who challenged it were suppressed.

* 00:07:20 - Rockefeller's Influence on Western Medicine: I highlight how the Western medicine model was taken over and funded by the Rockefeller group, specifically controlling medical schools. Students were forced to learn and regurgitate "voodoo crap" to earn their degrees, effectively capturing people into a fraudulent system for wealth, benefit, and control.

* 00:08:48 - Manipulated Clinical Trials: I expose the fraudulent nature of clinical trials in the vaccine industry, where they only need to show a 1% benefit over a placebo (51% efficacy) to get a drug approved. I explain how numbers can be easily manipulated to achieve desired results, either to promote or discredit a product.

* 00:09:46 - Historical Context: From Virology to Blackmail: I reiterate that virology was built on a lie pushed by powerful people, leading to the pharmaceutical industry's growth and its use of profits for bribery and blackmail. I discuss how intelligence services in Western countries function largely through blackmail to control powerful individuals and cover up crimes.

* 00:11:25 - AI as the Next Great Fraud: I draw a direct parallel between the historical deceptions discussed and the emerging AI concept, framing it as "the beginnings of a giant fraud." I compare this current period to the turn of the century (1850-1920, specifically 1900), when viruses and vaccinations were first promoted.

* 00:12:06 - The 1918 Spanish Flu Deception and World War I Depopulation: I contend that the 1918 Spanish Flu was not a flu at all, but rather a mass casualty event caused by vaccinations given during World War I. I argue that World War I itself was a depopulation program designed by powerful individuals to eliminate courageous and capable men who might challenge their control.

In this first part of our series, "The A.I. Deception," I've laid out a historical framework, demonstrating how powerful groups have consistently used deception, from the unproven viral theory and fraudulent pharmaceuticals to wars designed for depopulation, all to maintain control. My aim is to show that the emerging narrative around artificial intelligence is simply the next iteration of this age-old strategy. We need to be aware of these patterns to truly understand the world around us. Stay tuned for the next two parts, where we'll delve even deeper into this crucial topic!

