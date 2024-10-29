S2 EP 8 My Story - Urine Therapy Discovery -rebroadcast

My journey to 'Urine Therapy' has been a longer wandering journey. I dove deep into natural health to learn how to overcome vaccine-induced brain damage called autism.

I overcame Autism, in my own way. People who meet me in real life have no clue, about the struggle that I endured to get to this place, of appearing normal. My life sentence is to overcome the damage done to me by the Western Medical Mafia.

The damage done to me by way of dental sabotage is what caught up to me, and caused an inflexion Health Crisis. I nearly died as my body was trying to overcome heavy metal toxicity (mercury amalgam fillings).

Since I discovered Urine Therapy, my life has been significantly improved healthwise. I cannot image my life without the benefits of Urine Therapy as a way of life.

The Medical Mofia has created a whole propaganda arm, hiding Urine Therapy. Then condemning Urine Therapy. Then ridiculing Urine Therapy. To discover this Therapy means you have no need of the pharmaceutical industry ever again, you are free and your health is in your hands, for free, your body is your own chemistry factory, made just for you.

I rarely talk about me (in this podcast), because what is important is what is going on around us and why, not the messenger's story. Either my information resonates with you as true, or it does not. You are my tribe or are not ready yet.

Direct link to Spotify:

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The following summary essay reflects my personal journey and the core themes of the **Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast**, written from my perspective as the host, Henry.

### The Divine Pharmacy: Reclaiming Health Through Urine Therapy

I began this podcast to share a story that many might find unconventional, but for me, it is the story of how I reclaimed my health and autonomy. My path to urine therapy was paved with physical adversity—years of "living hell" caused by seasonal wisdom tooth growth spurts and a jaw that was too small for them. I refused to participate in the "dental deception" of surgery and braces, choosing instead to seek holistic answers. When I discovered the ancient wisdom of urine therapy, I didn't just study it; I tested it on myself, starting with just two ounces and eventually transitioning into full "looping"—the practice of recycling my own mid-stream urine throughout the day.

What I discovered was a profound health transformation. The most immediate evidence was my tooth growth: for the first time, a spurt occurred without a single ounce of pain. I could taste the process of *apoptosis*—the organized cell death required to make room for new growth—yet I remained comfortable without a single supplement. Beyond dental health, I found that my urine was the ultimate first-aid tool. I have treated third-degree sunburns with urine rubs, watching the pain vanish in seconds and the skin transform into a healthy tan by the next morning. Whether it is healing blisters from new boots or relieving eye strain with urine drops, the results have been consistently astounding.

This journey has taught me that we are far more complex and divinely designed than modern science suggests. I believe in *irreducible complexity*—the idea that our systems, like the human eye or our symbiotic microbiome, are so intricately linked that they couldn't have just "evolved" from sea slime; they were crafted by a Creator. Our bodies are essentially pharmaceutical factories, capable of producing antivenoms, antitoxins, and human growth hormones tailored specifically to our needs. By using urine therapy, we bypass the need for a predatory pharmaceutical industry and take back our power.

I am adamant about spreading this word because we live in an age of universal deceit where "Team Evil" tries to keep us sick and dependent. Whether it's countering toxins in municipal water supplies or surviving a disaster in the wild, being a "looper" provides a level of self-sovereignty that modern society has tried to erase. I've seen the benefits in my own clarity of thought, my body’s alkalinity, and my rapid recovery from injury.

### Conclusion

Ultimately, my mission is to help people see the patterns and decide for themselves if they are ready to break free from their mental programming. Urine therapy is not just about physical health; it is about reclaiming the divine gift of our own biology. While many are still blinded by a "cloak of invisibility" regarding these truths, those of us in the looping society know the freedom of being in total control of our survival. I invite you to look past the social taboos and rediscover the "liquid gold" that has been within you all along.

# Podcast Show Notes: The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast

**Title:** The Liquid Gold Within: Reclaiming Your Health Through Urine Therapy

**Subtitle:** A Journey from Adversity to Divine Self-Sovereignty

### Introduction

Welcome back to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. I'm your host, Henry. In today’s episode, I’m opening up about my personal journey and the adversity that led me to discover the life-changing practice of urine therapy. I want to share how applying this ancient wisdom helped me overcome significant physical challenges and why I’m so adamant about spreading this word—it truly has the potential to save lives and provide wonderful health benefits for anyone willing to become a "looper".

### Subsections

**00:03:31 – My Journey into Looping**

I began my journey into urine therapy with a deep belief in the research I had done, but I knew I had to test it myself before recommending it to others. I started slowly with just a few ounces a day, eventually increasing my dosage until I was "looping" my urine from morning until evening. This practice of recycling my own mid-stream urine has become a cornerstone of my daily health routine.

**00:04:24 – Beyond the Body: Urine as a Divine Fertilizer**

The value of urine therapy extends beyond our physical bodies; it is a high-value resource for our environment. I’ve experimented with using excess urine as fertilizer for my plants and was shocked by how well they grow. There is a fascinating symbiotic relationship that occurs when you feed your plants with your own "liquid plant food," as it contains specific nutrients designed just for you.

**00:05:47 – Overcoming Dental Adversity and "Dental Deception"**

For years, I suffered through "living hell" every autumn as my wisdom teeth tried to grow into a jaw that wasn't large enough. I refused to participate in what I call "dental deception"—the cycle of surgery and braces that I believe is often unhealthy. Once I began urine therapy, my next growth spurt was entirely painless, even though I could feel the physical transitions happening.

**00:08:20 – Cellular Repurposing and Painless Transitions**

During my tooth growth spurts, I could actually taste the process of apoptosis—organized cell death where the body repurposes old tissue to make room for the new. Remarkably, urine therapy allowed this transition to happen without any pain or the need for natural supplements. It is evidence of how our bodies can function perfectly when given the right internal nutrients.

**00:10:36 – Natural Healing for Sunburns and Skin**

I’ve found that urine therapy is the ultimate first aid for skin issues, particularly sunburns. By applying urine directly to even third-degree burns, the pain vanishes in seconds, and by the next morning, the burn often transforms into a tan. I avoid toxic, carcinogenic sunscreens entirely, relying instead on my body’s natural cleansing process and the conditioning power of urine.

**00:12:31 – The Body’s Microbiome and Symbiotic Relationships**

Our bodies are made of complex symbiotic relationships with bacteria that work with us to detox and process nutrients. This "macrobiome" is a self-integrating system that keeps us healthy. A healthy microbiome can even protect you from food poisoning because your "good" bacteria will actively fight off negative invaders.

**00:16:33 – External Application and Rapid Wound Recovery**

Applying urine externally to wounds, calluses, or chafed skin significantly cuts healing time in half. Because urine contains human growth hormone and stem cells, it provides instant nutrition directly to the affected area. Your skin "sucks it right up," allowing for much faster recovery than relying on digestion alone to transport nutrients.

**00:19:15 – Breaking Free from Pharmaceutical Dependency**

One of the most empowering realizations of this journey is that we do not need pharmaceutical companies; everything we need is already within us. Your body is a pharmaceutical factory capable of creating pain-killers, antitoxins, and even antivenom. By reclaiming this knowledge, you take back control of your own health and survival.

**00:20:57 – Neutralizing Toxins in Our Water Supply**

In an age where municipal water supplies are often filled with toxins, urine therapy offers a layer of protection. Because your body creates antitoxins within seconds of consuming a poison, your urine becomes a "structured water" that can neutralize those harmful substances. Drinking urine after consuming questionable water can help your system bind to and neutralize toxins.

**00:45:22 – Maintaining Alkalinity in a Toxic World**

I constantly monitor my body's pH through the flavors and information provided by my urine. Modern life, especially in concentrated city areas filled with negative electromagnetic fields, tends to make the body acidic. By staying in nature and continuing my urine therapy, I am working to reverse the lifelong toxicity I’ve experienced and move toward a more alkaline, healthy state.

### Conclusion

Ultimately, the choice to pursue true health lies with each of us as individuals. We live in a world where we must become our own doctors or risk being kept in a state of perpetual sickness by those who don't have our best interests at heart. I hope my story has been enlightening and inspires you to look at your own body’s potential with fresh eyes. Everything you need to thrive and survive is already within you—you just have to have the courage to use it.