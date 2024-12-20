Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
S2 EP 28 - Cancer Reversal Pt 4 - Cold Therapy - Hot Therapy - Fasting Therapy
2
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -2:11:23
-2:11:23

S2 EP 28 - Cancer Reversal Pt 4 - Cold Therapy - Hot Therapy - Fasting Therapy

Sober Christian Gentleman
Dec 20, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

S2 EP 28 - Cancer Reversal Pt 4 - Cold Therapy - Hot Therapy - Fasting Therapy Cancer means you are out of balance, that is all. Becoming balanced, makes Cancer evaporate. Let me explain in this Podcast series.

Link to this Episode:

Part 3:

Part 2:

Part 1:

The answer to the riddle of great health is found within you. Your body makes your own perfect medicine. You are a chemical factory, making what you need to achieve maximum health and to get back into balance. Your body digests food and then combines those derived nutrients, into millions of unique chemicals, hormones and compounds. If you choose to take this natural path great rewards await. If you allow your body to heal itself you will achieve maximum health. If you remember how you were made, you will achieve your potential.

Discussion about this podcast

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack Podcast
This is my personal Substack, where I share my Podcast Content from Spotify and further information I beleive people should know so they can wake up, grow up and take control of their lives.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sober Christian Gentleman
Recent Episodes
Life lessons learned from 3 Motorcycle crashes
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 27 - 95 Percent of the internet is fake - let me explain - What is it and how - rebroadcast
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 26 - Cancer Reversal Pt 3 - Mind - Body - Soul - rebroadcast
  Sober Christian Gentleman
The Intimate Partner Violence Psi-op (Psychological Operation) - let me explain.
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 25 Gentleman - what is it, why does it matter. My thoughts. Rebroadcast
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 24 - Lectins - Your Health - What are they - Why does it matter - How to work with nature
  Sober Christian Gentleman
S2 EP 23 - Cancer Reversal Pt 2 - Electricity - Magnetism - Orgonite
  Sober Christian Gentleman