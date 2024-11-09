S2 EP 12 Untold History of Canada - rebroadcast

We need to move past what we have been told and move into the truth about the story of where we are from and how we arrived here.

North America is a special place with an untold story, that is way more interesting than controlled history allows to be told.

Before 500 years ago, a great reset happened and it derailed us from our past. It disconnected us from who we are, were and can be.

Why did they do this to us?

Who are they?

What is the point?

We will explore these concepts and more in this podcast.

This week on the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, I’m tackling a topic that, frankly, metastasized beyond my initial intention: The Secret History of Canada.

What you think you know about this country is likely a ridiculous, boring, and contrived official story. I went into the nitty-gritty of the untold history, exploring the constant theme of good people striving for freedom against a “parasite class” that exists only to strip wealth, impose taxation, and control everything. This is a battle for freedom and for souls, and the history of Canada is a perfect encapsulation of that struggle. Get ready, because we’re going far beyond what they teach you in school.

(00:05:28) The Digital Battlefield and Ephemeral War

Before we get to the physical history, we have to talk about the spiritual war being waged on the internet. I’ve noticed a chilling trend: people are being driven insane and served up lies that counter the truth because their phones are spying on them in real time. We are battling “ephemeral controllers”—digital evil spirits, if you will—that use things like Google’s auto-complete function to subliminally craft your consciousness and put ideas in your head without you even realizing it. This is the digital war we are living through right now, and it’s why so many people are trapped in a fantasy version of reality.

(00:13:42) History: The 500-Year Window and the Smithsonian

The official historical narrative is a joke, largely because anything before the last 500 years—before the printing press—is highly suspect. Before we had printed words trapping consciousness in time, people relied on oral traditions that simply died off. This is how they rewrite the history books. Furthermore, be suspicious of institutions like the Smithsonian. I believe they act as a “creator of history” and actively destroy or permanently archive any evidence, artifact, or discovery that contradicts the current narrative that maintains their power.

(00:14:37) Vikings, Columbus, and Pre-Columbian Contact

Let’s dismantle the lie that Christopher Columbus “sailed the ocean blue” and discovered America. I believe Columbus was a psychological operation meant to create a nice, neat story for people to believe. The reality is the Vikings were traveling to and from North America from Scandinavia long before 1500, trading with the American Indians. We need to look past the propaganda they serve us to understand what was actually here before the Europeans arrived.

(00:17:06) The Knights Templar and the Birth of Banking

The second major group to arrive in North America was the Knights Templar. They weren’t just Crusaders; they were also the originators of the modern banking system. They protected pilgrims by allowing them to exchange gold for a paper note of “gold credit” at one checkpoint and redeem the physical gold at the destination, which was a brilliant way to prevent robbery. When the Knights Templar were allegedly betrayed and chased out of Europe, one of their escape destinations was North America, leaving ruins and Templar symbols in places like Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

(00:35:45) The Jesuit Invasion and the ‘Last Reset’

This is a really deep rabbit hole. History shows a huge number of Jesuits arriving in North America, then vanishing into the forest. I believe their mission was to cause war and strife, successfully getting “team A and team B to fight,” which resulted in the wiping out of massive populations. It’s my personal belief that North America was covered in huge, megalithic cities until the Jesuits caused a “last reset” that destroyed them, allowing the survivors to rewrite the history of the continent to suit their agenda.

(01:03:38) Team Evil’s Covert Network: From India to North America

The parasite class—”Team Evil”—perfected its methods of control and wealth transfer through covert networking via Hellfire Clubs and Freemason Lodges. This system was engineered to benefit anyone inside the network while allowing them to undermine and destroy outsiders in subtle, unseen ways. This sophisticated system of control, perfected in places like India, was then imported and deployed in North America by the English Crown as it competed with France and Spain for the continent’s resources.

(01:30:31) The Three Naval Teams: Crown, Privateers, and Pirates

When looking at who was controlling the oceans in the early days, you have to appreciate that there were three distinct teams: the Crown Navies (working for the Queen), the Privateers (legalized pirates with a license from the Crown), and the Pirates (the actual free men, working for their own profit). The Crown hated the pirates because they were cutting into the Crown’s profits. What makes this fascinating is that there were both dark, criminal versions of piracy and “light versions”—people looking for freedom and actively trying to avoid the authorities.

(03:16:17) Preempting a Civil War: The Creation of Canada

The elites realized that the northern colonies were sick of the tyranny of the Crown and were on the brink of having their own Civil War, much like the Americans did. To preempt this freedom movement, the government of England pulled off a magic trick: they preemptively gave the colonies a “constitution” and their “own country” called Canada. They made it look like the people had their independence without having to fight for it. But this was pure deception.

(02:15:42) The British North American Act (BNA): A False Country

The BNA Act of 1867, which allegedly created Canada, was nothing more than a document of “good governance”—meaning it was solely about managing the wealth, the products, and the people for the Crown’s interest, not yours. Read the BNA Act; it has zero language about rights granted by God and still considers everyone in Canada to be property of the Crown. They successfully fooled the people into thinking they had a country when it was really just a “slave pen without walls”.

(03:21:40) Radicalized Native Tribes and the Louis Riel Context

In one of the darkest chapters, the parasite class used captured Indigenous children and brought them into what I can only call “jihadi indoctrination camps,” run by the Jesuits, to be radicalized. These warlike groups were then deployed to assassinate and wipe out any community of settlers that tried to break away from the British Crown. This is the context for why the Royal Canadian Mounted Police—the Redcoats who were transitioning into the RCMP—were involved in capturing individuals like Louis Riel.

The history of Canada is not the boring, polite narrative they sell you; it is a fascinating, dark, and complex story of an invisible empire, the “Shadow People,” who destroy and rebuild empires through time, all while using a visible “Team Evil” to maintain the illusion of control. The entire system is built on creating the appearance of trust without ever being honest. My hope is that this episode inspires you to start your own research and see the truth that’s been hidden in plain sight. We need to wake up and change our state of affairs. If you’re interested, I’ll keep digging into the history of Canada and other parts of the world.