Those who believe in government will die because of those beliefs. The thing called government never worked for the people the way the propaganda portrayed it. The media is in lockstep with the government to execute the plan for total control. Whatever may have been good about government has been long gone, it now strives to make you sick, a slave, and ultimately murder you.

Alzheimer's and Autism are two versions of the same brain damage primarily caused by vaccines. The key is inflammation of the brain, which creates the symptoms. Reduce inflammation and the brain can heal.

Remove heavy metals in the brain and the body will repair itself.

Remove parasites and the body will repair itself.

Remove toxins and the body will repair itself.

Reat an anti-inflammation diet and your body will perform miracles.

Make yourself alkaline and you will be delighted with your ability to perform mentally, physically, and socially.

Avoid being turned into a Zombie. When your hippocampus is sabotaged you cannot think, retrieve memories, or make new memories.

Podcast Show Notes: The Alzheimer's to Autism Deception

Welcome to the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, I'm Henry, and in this episode, we're diving deep into "The Alzheimer's to Autism Deception." I'm excited to share insights into the profound connection between autism and Alzheimer's, revealing how both afflictions often stem from the same root causes and can be profoundly impacted, and even reversed, by similar treatments. This is a topic I'm passionate about, and I hope the information I share will be eye-opening and empowering for you.

Here’s what we covered in this insightful discussion:

* (00:03:13) The Shared Root Cause of Autism and Alzheimer's

I explained that both autism and Alzheimer's, despite affecting different age groups, originate from the same underlying issues, primarily inflammation of the brain. Understanding this fundamental connection is the first step towards effectively addressing and even reversing these conditions, offering a simpler path to healing than many realize.

* (00:04:15) Unmasking Vaccine-Induced Brain Damage as a Primary Factor in Autism

We discussed the compelling evidence suggesting that vaccine-induced brain damage is a significant root cause of autism, particularly highlighting observations from communities like the Amish who, without vaccination, exhibit zero cases of autism. This correlation underscores a critical, yet often overlooked, aspect of brain health.

* (00:05:50) The Body's Innate Ability to Reverse Brain Damage

I talked about the human body's incredible capacity for self-repair and self-correction. Even in cases of brain damage like autism, reversal is possible by reducing inflammation and supporting the body's natural detox processes, although prolonged inflammation can make the healing journey more challenging.

* (00:07:16) Essential Methods for Heavy Metal Detoxification

A crucial step in reversing brain inflammation is detoxifying heavy metals. I outlined practical methods, including the use of high-quality cilantro, food-grade hydrogen peroxide to oxidize metals for removal, and C60 for its magnetic attraction to these harmful substances, all contributing to a gradual, gentle cleanse.

* (00:09:19) The Pervasive Threat of Parasites in Our Health

I brought to light the widespread issue of parasites, not only in packaged foods but also, controversially, as an ingredient in many vaccinations and even dental injectables. This infiltration, I argued, is a deliberate strategy by certain industries to perpetuate illness and dependence on pharmaceutical solutions.

* (00:13:28) My Trusted Natural Protocol for Parasite Cleansing

Given my distrust of pharmaceutical solutions, I shared my preferred all-natural parasite cleanse protocol, emphasizing the effectiveness of wormwood, cloves, and black walnut husk. I highlighted Dr. Hulda Clark’s work, which demonstrates how addressing parasites can resolve numerous health issues, including cancer, by freeing up the body’s healing capacity.

* (00:15:04) Beyond Detox: The Power of an Anti-Inflammation Diet

In addition to detox, I discussed other cleansing agents like bentonite clay, clinoptilolite, and activated charcoal. Crucially, I stressed the importance of an anti-inflammatory, lectin-free diet, referencing "The Plant Paradox" by Dr. Gundry. This dietary approach, I explained, is vital for healing the gut and reducing systemic inflammation that affects both autism and Alzheimer's.

* (00:17:17) Questioning the Credibility of Modern Science

I ventured into a critical look at modern science, suggesting that a vast majority (around 95%) is influenced by manufacturers and serves their interests, rather than true healing. I encouraged listeners to rely more on logic, reason, and gut instinct to discern truth, as independent scientific studies are rare and often buried.

* (00:18:30) Social Connection: A Key to Combating Alzheimer's and Brain Health

I shared fascinating research from a German scientist demonstrating a strong inverse correlation between social interaction and the incidence of Alzheimer's. Cultures that integrate elderly family members into daily life show significantly lower rates of the disease, while social isolation, as seen in many Western nursing homes, leads to hippocampus shrinkage and accelerated decline.

* (00:25:54) The Impact of Isolation and Fear: Entering "Zombie Mode"

Finally, I discussed how recent events, particularly the COVID protocols, have negatively impacted brain health, leading to what some scientists call "zombie mode." This state, characterized by a loss of critical thinking and the inability to process new information, is exacerbated by fear, isolation, mask-wearing, and ultimately, I argued, by the injections themselves, which seem to "freeze" the brain in this unresponsive state.

Conclusion:

I hope this deep dive into the connection between Alzheimer's and autism has been thought-provoking and informative for you. The solutions, as you've heard, are remarkably straightforward: reduce inflammation, detoxify from heavy metals and parasites, clean up your diet with an anti-inflammatory approach, and prioritize meaningful social interaction. By doing so, we can help our brains heal and restore their original processing abilities. It's a complex world, but understanding these fundamental connections empowers us to take charge of our health.

