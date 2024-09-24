Biblical Cosmology: is the account of the universe and its laws in the Bible and the context of biblical beliefs.

Sun, Moon and Stars.

What is the simple definition of sonoluminescence?

son·​o·​luminescence. : the emission of light by various liquids when traversed by high-frequency sound or ultrasonic waves of suitable intensity.

Genesis

Chapter 1

[1:1] In the beginning when God created the heavens and the earth,

[1:2] the earth was a formless void and darkness covered the face of the deep, while a wind from God swept over the face of the waters.

[1:3] Then God said, "Let there be light"; and there was light.

[1:4] And God saw that the light was good; and God separated the light from the darkness.

[1:5] God called the light Day, and the darkness he called Night. And there was evening and there was morning, the first day.

[1:6] And God said, "Let there be a dome in the midst of the waters, and let it separate the waters from the waters."

[1:7] So God made the dome and separated the waters that were under the dome from the waters that were above the dome. And it was so.

[1:8] God called the dome Sky. And there was evening and there was morning, the second day.

[1:9] And God said, "Let the waters under the sky be gathered together into one place, and let the dry land appear." And it was so.

[1:10] God called the dry land Earth, and the waters that were gathered together he called Seas. And God saw that it was good.

[1:11] Then God said, "Let the earth put forth vegetation: plants yielding seed, and fruit trees of every kind on earth that bear fruit with the seed in it." And it was so.

[1:12] The earth brought forth vegetation: plants yielding seed of every kind, and trees of every kind bearing fruit with the seed in it. And God saw that it was good.

[1:13] And there was evening and there was morning, the third day.

[1:14] And God said, "Let there be lights in the dome of the sky to separate the day from the night; and let them be for signs and for seasons and for days and years,

[1:15] and let them be lights in the dome of the sky to give light upon the earth." And it was so.

[1:16] God made the two great lights - the greater light to rule the day and the lesser light to rule the night - and the stars.

[1:17] God set them in the dome of the sky to give light upon the earth,

[1:18] to rule over the day and over the night, and to separate the light from the darkness. And God saw that it was good.

[1:19] And there was evening and there was morning, the fourth day.

Biblical references:

Proverbs 5:15 ESV

Drink water from your own cistern, flowing water from your own well.

John 4:14 ESV

But whoever drinks of the water that I will give him will never be thirsty again. The water that I will give him will become in him a spring of water welling up to eternal life.”

On this episode of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, titled "The Plane Earth Consideration," I, your host Henry, dive deep into a fascinating and often challenging topic: biblical cosmology. Get ready to reconsider everything you thought you knew about the sun, moon, and stars as we explore a perspective that might just open your eyes to a different understanding of our world, directly from a biblical viewpoint.

Here are some key takeaways from our discussion:

* 00:01:02 - An Opening Prayer and the Podcast's Focus: We begin with a heartfelt prayer, seeking patience, courage, wisdom, and discernment. I then introduce today's compelling topic: biblical cosmology, specifically focusing on my views regarding the sun, the moon, and the stars, inspired by a listener's question.

* 00:03:11 - Unpacking the "Ball Idea" and the Firmament: I challenge the conventional "ball idea" of Earth, suggesting we need to look with fresh eyes. I share observations of rockets seemingly skimming off what I believe is the firmament, reinforcing the biblical account of "waters above" and "waters below," and how this has profoundly convinced me of the firmament's reality.

* 00:04:28 - The Celestial Bodies as Our Divine Clock: We explore the biblical narrative that describes the sun, moon, and stars as a divine clock, designed to help us tell time and navigate our future, making things predictable. Interestingly, nowhere in the Bible do these celestial bodies are described as "balls."

* 00:05:06 - Sonoluminescence: A Glimpse into the Nature of Stars: My belief about stars stems from the fascinating phenomenon of sonoluminescence, where light is created in a test tube using ultrasonic waves in water. I explain how this process, creating a bright, piercing light from a collapsing and reinflating air bubble, resembles what we observe as stars.

* 00:06:55 - The Wonders of Brown's Gas and De-Radioactivation: We take a captivating detour into Brown's gas, or Hydrogen-3, and its extraordinary properties, including its ability to de-radioactivate radioactive material by up to 95%. This incredible discovery, researched by a pioneering individual, showcases phenomena that defy conventional physics.

* 00:09:05 - Governments' Disinterest and the "Nuclear Bomb Fraud": I discuss the puzzling lack of interest from governments in this de-radioactivation technology. I posit that this disinterest is linked to what I believe is the "fraud" of radioactive bombs and the true nature of nuclear power plants, suggesting these narratives are maintained to instill fear and control financial streams.

* 00:12:04 - Questioning Fraudulent Physics and Hidden Agendas: We delve deeper into the idea that much of the math and physics we've been taught might be fraudulent, designed to mislead and prevent us from discovering deeper truths. I suggest that these scientific "frauds" are intentionally kept separate, serving to confuse and hold us back.

* 00:13:40 - Connecting Sonoluminescence to Stars and the Firmament: Returning to the heavens, I connect the sonoluminescence phenomenon directly to what I believe stars truly are: bright, piercing lights created by crossing energy waves in the waters above the firmament. I propose that the firmament itself is a layer of super cold, frozen H2O, and that the flickering of stars observed through telescopes is due to atmospheric effects on this underlying sonoluminescence.

* 00:19:02 - The Sky Clock and the Moon's Influence on Life: I further elaborate on the "sky clock," explaining how the rotation of stars around the North Star acts as a precise time-keeping mechanism. I also highlight the profound connection between women's menstrual cycles and the moon's phases, showcasing how accurately nature provides us with these rhythms.

* 00:19:39 - The Sun: A Localized Lens and Climate Driver: My view of the sun is that it's not a distant ball, but rather a localized lens or plate moving across the firmament, projecting light. I discuss how the sun's 12-year solar cycles of high and low activity are the primary drivers of Earth's climate, challenging the narrative of man-made climate change as a "fear tactic."

Thank you for joining me on this thought-provoking journey. I encourage you to look at the world with fresh eyes, question what you've been told, and seek truth for yourself. Stay sober, stay Christian, and keep exploring, my friends.