S1 Coming Clean on Covid Reading and Commentary

Commentary on the following article in Zerohedge "Will They Ever Come Clean About The Damage They Caused?"

Published "THURSDAY, AUG 10, 2023 - 04:40 PM"

Authored by Mark Oshinskie via The Brownstone Institute,

Direct link to the episode:

https://spotifyanchor-web.app.link/e/bnCnGMCiOHb

On this episode of The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, titled "Coming Clean on Covid," I delve into a critical article by Mark Oshinsky from the Brownstone Institute. We explore the pervasive denialism surrounding the COVID-19 narrative, drawing parallels between the self-deception often seen in addiction and the official responses to the pandemic. Join me as we unpack the uncomfortable truths about inflated death tolls, questionable vaccine efficacy, and the systemic manipulation of data that shaped the last few years.

Episode Show Notes:

00:01:03 - The Article's Core Theme: Denialism

I begin by introducing an insightful article from the Brownstone Institute, "Will They Ever Come Clean About the Damage They Caused?" The author uses the metaphor of unrecovering alcoholics to illustrate how authorities, much like individuals in denial about their drinking habits, have refused to acknowledge the full extent of their missteps and the damage caused during the pandemic.

00:03:18 - COVID Denialism vs. Alcoholic Denial

The discussion expands on the striking similarities between the denial mechanisms observed in alcoholics and the behavior of those who promoted the "coronamania" agenda. Just as an alcoholic minimizes their consumption, proponents of extreme COVID measures understate the dangers, inflate death tolls, and misrepresent the effectiveness of interventions.

00:04:11 - Questioning Masks, Tests, and Vaccines

We examine how the efficacy of masks, tests, and vaccines was consistently exaggerated. When vaccines failed to stop infection and spread as promised, the goalpost shifted to claims of preventing hospitalization, despite many uninjected individuals, myself included, never contracting the virus or requiring hospitalization.

00:04:44 - The Shifting Narrative and Inflated Death Tolls

The episode highlights how some "COVID maniacs" are finally beginning to modify their narrative, citing a New York Times article by David Lionheart. While there's a belated acknowledgment that COVID deaths correlate with old age and were overcounted by 30%, I argue this figure is still far too low and that the underlying issues are being obscured.

00:05:30 - Challenging Excess Death Statistics

I question the assertion that excess deaths have flattened, referencing statistical analyst Ethical Skeptic, who indicates non-natural deaths remain 14% above historical trends. We discuss how prior death spikes may have pulled forward deaths of the old and sick, suggesting that current normal death rates might still indicate other factors, like vaccine injuries, substance abuse, and depression, are contributing to excess mortality.

00:06:43 - The 30% Overstatement: A Deceptive Figure

Despite public health officials admitting to a 30% overstatement in COVID deaths, I explain why this number is likely a vast understatement. Factors like the high percentage of elderly deaths, the CARES Act incentivizing hospitals to overcode for COVID, and anecdotal evidence of distinctly unwell individuals being attributed to COVID deaths all point to a much larger exaggeration.

00:08:29 - Statistical Sleight of Hand and Pharma Influence

We delve into the statistical manipulations used to maintain a high death toll narrative, such as not deducting the 30% overcount from the reported 1.1 million COVID deaths. I also critique the praise for Paxlovid while neglecting effective, low-cost alternative treatments that were deliberately withheld from the public.

00:09:33 - Debunking Vaccine Efficacy and Natural Immunity

The podcast debunks the assertion that vaccines significantly curtailed the pandemic, presenting data that shows no sustained linear drop in deaths corresponding with vaccine uptake. We also discuss how natural immunity was vilified, only to be belatedly and obliquely admitted by some proponents of the "coronamania."

00:11:55 - The Politicization of Death Data and Vax Injuries

I expose the politically driven studies that falsely claimed higher COVID deaths among certain demographic groups, highlighting the flaws in their methodology. Crucially, I also point out the deliberate omission of hundreds of thousands of apparent vaccine injuries and deaths from heart attacks, strokes, and cancers.

00:14:12 - The Devastating Impact of Lockdowns and Lack of Accountability

Finally, we discuss the devastating, often unacknowledged, impact of lockdowns and closures, which led to isolation, despair, overdoses, gun violence, and postponed medical treatments. The episode concludes by emphasizing that those who orchestrated and complied with these policies victimized millions, and their admissions of wrongdoing come far too late given the irreversible damage.

In this episode, we've peeled back the layers of deception surrounding the COVID-19 narrative, revealing how a combination of denialism, statistical manipulation, and outright fraud has led to widespread harm. It's a sobering look at how deeply ingrained the desire to control can be, and why it's crucial for us, as individuals, to question narratives and seek truth for ourselves. This discussion serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of independent thought and the dangers of blindly trusting authority.