Post 2024 Federal Election - my thoughts on what happened
Post 2024 Federal Election - my thoughts on what happened

Sober Christian Gentleman
Dec 01, 2024
This is an update to the ongoing unrestricted military operation that is focused on elections to control geographic space. This is hard to find for English speakers.

Was it too big to rig, did the theory work or not?

Why did the down-ballot races get lost then?

Why did they keep counting 3 weeks after the election?

The cheat machines are still in use.

Millions of dead voters are still on the voter rolls.

Where did 16 million democrats go, did they die from the vax?

What changed between 2020, 2022, and 2024?

The battlefields are changing forever, fake election wars will be the force multiplier to take lives and save lives. This essential update to get wise to this monumental change no one is talking about.

Discussion about this podcast

