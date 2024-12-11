The Intimate Partner Violence Psi-op (Psychological Operation) - let me explain.

What the collectivists are doing is using statistics to manipulate you and public perception and then enact laws to oppress you.



Here is the definition:

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a type of abuse or aggression that occurs in a romantic relationship, and can include physical, sexual, emotional, or financial abuse:



• Physical violence: Involves hurting or attempting to hurt a partner with physical force



• Sexual violence: Involves forcing or attempting to force a partner to take part in a sex act, sexual touching, or a non-physical sexual event



• Stalking: Involves a pattern of repeated, unwanted attention and contact by a partner



• Psychological aggression: Involves the use of verbal and non-verbal communication with the intent to harm a partner mentally or emotionally



• Financial abuse: Involves financial abuse



• Emotional or psychosocial abuse: Involves emotional or psychosocial abuse



• Neglect: Involves neglect



IPV can happen in many types of relationships, including marriages, common-law relationships, and dating relationships. It can occur at any time during a relationship, including while it's breaking down or after it has ended.



IPV can have immediate and long-lasting health, social, and economic consequences. It can also have serious impacts on children who are exposed to it.



The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies IPV as a major global public health concern.



This definition is so broad it can be applied in many ways to achieve the goals of the communist mob.



Vagueness is the point; manipulation is the point, and enacting laws to impose their views using the force of the state is the point.



Let me explain.