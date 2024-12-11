Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack
The Intimate Partner Violence Psi-op (Psychological Operation) - let me explain.
The Intimate Partner Violence Psi-op (Psychological Operation) - let me explain.

Sober Christian Gentleman
Dec 11, 2024
What the collectivists are doing is using statistics to manipulate you and public perception and then enact laws to oppress you.

Here is the definition:
-----
Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a type of abuse or aggression that occurs in a romantic relationship, and can include physical, sexual, emotional, or financial abuse:

• Physical violence: Involves hurting or attempting to hurt a partner with physical force

• Sexual violence: Involves forcing or attempting to force a partner to take part in a sex act, sexual touching, or a non-physical sexual event

• Stalking: Involves a pattern of repeated, unwanted attention and contact by a partner

• Psychological aggression: Involves the use of verbal and non-verbal communication with the intent to harm a partner mentally or emotionally

• Financial abuse: Involves financial abuse

• Emotional or psychosocial abuse: Involves emotional or psychosocial abuse

• Neglect: Involves neglect

IPV can happen in many types of relationships, including marriages, common-law relationships, and dating relationships. It can occur at any time during a relationship, including while it's breaking down or after it has ended.

IPV can have immediate and long-lasting health, social, and economic consequences. It can also have serious impacts on children who are exposed to it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) identifies IPV as a major global public health concern.

----
This definition is so broad it can be applied in many ways to achieve the goals of the communist mob.

Vagueness is the point; manipulation is the point, and enacting laws to impose their views using the force of the state is the point.

Let me explain.

Discussion about this podcast

