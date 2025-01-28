This movie shows you the dangers of robots but makes them cool at the same time. The hero wins in the end. This movie suggests good people will protect you from evil people. Does that ever happen in the real world? This movie was so much more subtle and profound compared to the original this was a remake of. They want you to want robots, cyber limb replacement, and believe someone is protecting you. Beware.

Plot

2014 American cyberpunk action film directed by José Padilha and written by Joshua Zetumer, Edward Neumeier, and Michael Miner. It is a remake of the 1987 Movie of the same name and the fourth installment of the RoboCop franchise overall. The film stars Joel Kinnaman as the title character, with Gary Oldman, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Abbie Cornish, Jackie Earle Haley, Michael K. Williams, Jennifer Ehle, and Jay Baruchel in supporting roles. Set in 2028, a detective becomes critically injured and is turned into a cyborg police officer whose programming blurs the line between man and machine.

