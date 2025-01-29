This is really good movie. It is the reunification of a family. Growing up needs to take place, but the father makes the change for the good of his family. He turns away from worldly temptation and chooses the traditional upstanding man role. Excellent writing, directing and acting.





Plot

2012 American romantic comedy film directed by Gabriele Muccino, starring Gerard Butler with Jessica Biel, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Dennis Quaid, Uma Thurman and Judy Greer in supporting roles. Once professional athlete George moves to Virginia to win back his ex Stacie and their son Lewis.



Link:

https://ww2.m4uhd.net/watch-movie-obci-playing-for-keeps-2012



REMEMBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!