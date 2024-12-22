This movie has so much heart. It shows the innocence of the main protagonist as she is trying to find her place in the world. It shows a feminity that is being erased. She has to get the courage to do certain things, and the story is very good natured. It is wonderfully not evil. We need to find the courage to face our fears and overcome them before it is too late. I really love this movie.

Synopsis:

The popular 1980s dance movie that depicts the life of an exotic dancer with a side job as a welder whose true desire is to get into ballet school. It’s her dream to be a professional dancer and now is her chance.

Released: 1983-04-14

Genre: Drama, Romance

Casts: Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri, Lilia Skala, Kyle T. Heffner, Sunny Johnson

Duration: 95 min

Country: United States of America

Movie link:

https://ww1.m4uhd.net/watch-movie-ia9e-flashdance-1983

REMEBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!