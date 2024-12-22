This movie has so much heart. It shows the innocence of the main protagonist as she is trying to find her place in the world. It shows a feminity that is being erased. She has to get the courage to do certain things, and the story is very good natured. It is wonderfully not evil. We need to find the courage to face our fears and overcome them before it is too late. I really love this movie.
Synopsis:
The popular 1980s dance movie that depicts the life of an exotic dancer with a side job as a welder whose true desire is to get into ballet school. It’s her dream to be a professional dancer and now is her chance.
Released: 1983-04-14
Genre: Drama, Romance
Casts: Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri, Lilia Skala, Kyle T. Heffner, Sunny Johnson
Duration: 95 min
Country: United States of America
REMEBER: THIS IS THE RUSSIAN INTERNET, SO KEEP POP UP BLOCKERS ON AND KEEP ON THIS PAGE ONLY !!!
Ive seen this movie in its original format. It may not have evil ‘showing,’ but, I was embarrassed watching that film. God was speaking directly to me.
The subtle (and not so subtle) nuances were raising goose bumps watching her father’s wimpish fall into his newly constructed by outside of his own private family’s, new structure-place.
My father would have parentally and correctly intervened .
