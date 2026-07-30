Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Full Armor Farm's avatar
Full Armor Farm
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“Ye shall not make any cuttings in your flesh for the dead, nor print any marks upon you: I am the LORD.”

‭‭Leviticus‬ ‭19‬:‭28‬ ‭KJV‬‬

Interesting, makes you wonder about the hidden knowledge being passed on through tattoos. As a born again Christian who got a bunch of gang tats prior to finding Christ while I was in the Marines this is an interesting subject. The warrior culture demands tattoos. Thats why when there was a drastic shift in the tattoo policy in the Marines half way through my career (no tattoos showing while wearing PT gear), I look back and mark that as a place when they were trying to change the culture and image of the Corps.

My third tattoo was after my fourth combat deployment with MARSOC, we lost two team members on that deployment with 10 of us being wounded. The tattoo is a spartan shield with cuts in it to signify the wounded with two skulls holding the shield to remember Dave and Keith…

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