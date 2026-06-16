Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
12h

If Professor Irwin Corey was still alive this would be a great question to ask him.

Reply
Share
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
11hEdited

THE MAKERS HAD 2 NUETRAL FEET AND WERE PIGEON TOAD TOED

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture