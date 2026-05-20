Who Is Banksy? | Banksy Most Wanted | Full HD Documentary | Documentary central
A break from the darkness
Banksy Most Wanted draws an in-depth portrait of the masked Robin Hood of the art world. Each investigation reveals a facet of the artist: his political views; commitment to environmental causes and political refugees; his links with the music scene and his entrepreneurial side. All in search of an answer to the question: do we need to know the artist behind the name to appreciate the artwork?