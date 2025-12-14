Welcome to the food wars part 2 of 3 - let me explain.

The Calculated Poisoning of Our Food Supply

This is the second installment of my deep dive into the corruption of the food supply, and I am here to provide the proof of claim that what we face is nothing less than a global depopulation plan.

The foundational piece of this corruption is the United Nations Food Code, known as Codex Alimentarius, which has been implemented by Western nations since 2003. This code is designed to make our food supply toxic by design. They have paradoxically redefined 'toxin' to mean 'nutrient,' and 'nutrient' to mean 'toxin'. This Orwellian wordplay allows them to label something as "vitamin-enriched" when it is, in reality, toxic-enriched. The bureaucrats hired by the government, who claim to keep our food safe, are doing the opposite—they are enriching our food with poison. When you eat that tomato or potato, it has absorbed the toxic sprays and amendments from the soil, and you absorb those toxins directly, leading to chronic sickness.

This insidious attack on our health is only possible because the government has run a long-term "con game" to gain your confidence. They want you to believe in the "authorities," the guys in the white lab coats, who are branded as gods when they are merely wranglers trying to manipulate nature for control. This reliance on "scientism," which is a false god, is a fraud built on the suppression of the true scientific method—the process of constant questioning and falsification. When I look at the quiet introduction of unlabelled cloned animal products into the food chain, it is a clear repetition of the same mistake made with genetically modified organisms—deny the public transparency, and you deny trust, enabling the mass contamination of our food.

This is a three-part series on food to help people not die, but to actually choose better foods. Our third installment will be about making the best choices and finding the "least worst" food available, because anything coming through the compromised supply chain is bad.

The end goal is depopulation, as openly declared in the United Nations population agenda and sustainability goals. They tell you to your face that they are going to poison you, make you sterile, and kill you, but you simply cannot believe it. The only way to combat this evil and manifest goodness is to take decisive action. It has never been more vital to regain control of your own sustenance by raising your own food, even if it’s just a small vegetable garden, so you know exactly what is going into your body. We must stand tall, speak the truth, and courageously lead by example to manifest a godly realm of peace, love, and abundance.

[00:01:03] The Calculated Poisoning Agenda

This second installment is focused on the calculated plan to make our food toxic, which is part of a global depopulation agenda. I introduce the United Nations Food Code, known as Codex Alimentarius, which has been implemented by Western nations to make the food supply toxic by design.

[00:01:35] Codex Alimentarius: Toxic by Design

I explain the Orwellian nature of Codex Alimentarius, which paradoxically redefines 'toxin' to mean 'nutrient' and 'nutrient' to mean 'toxin.' This allows them to label foods as "vitamin-enriched" when they are, in reality, toxic-enriched. When you see "enriched" on a label, it means it’s more toxic.

[00:02:18] You Are What You Ate, Ate

It has never been more vital to regain control of your own sustenance by raising your own food, even a small vegetable garden. I explain the input problem: toxic sprays and amendments in the soil are absorbed by the food (your tomato, your potato) and then sequestered in the food, which you then eat, leading to chronic sickness.

[00:03:45] The False Belief in Regulators

Your belief that food from the supermarket is safe because some regulator signed off on it is a false belief based on propaganda. These bureaucrats are hired to do the opposite of what they claim. I also set the stage for our third installment, where we'll discuss how to make better choices and what to look for when selecting the "least worst" food available.

[00:07:14] Cloned Foods and Eroding Trust

I read an article about Health Canada quietly intending to remove cloned animal products from the "novel foods" list, allowing them to enter the food supply without labels. This is a quiet, non-transparent move that risks eroding public trust and denies consumers the ability to make an informed choice at the checkout.

[00:11:35] The Fraud of 'Science-Based' Decisions

The government's claim that its decisions are "science-based" is a lie. The ideology leading the way is scientism, a massive propaganda effort to get you to believe in the 'experts' in the white lab coats. They are branded as gods, but they are merely wranglers trying to manipulate nature for control.

[00:13:00] The Scientific Method vs. Scientism

I break down the massive scientific fraud at the foundational level by explaining what the true scientific method is: a discovery process based on constant questioning and, most importantly, falsification. The modern cult of scientism rarely practices this, telling you, "you can't question the science."

[00:16:11] The Government Confidence Game

I explain the anatomy of a con job—the confidence game—where the con man must first gain your trust before stealing from you. The government runs a multi-generational con game to make you believe it is a benevolent asset that will protect and feed you, conditioning you to rely on them before they administer the final con.

[00:43:46] Redefining Toxins for Sterilization

Going back to Codex Alimentarius, I explain the sinister consequence of redefining toxins as nutrients. The primary consequence of making the food more toxic is sterilization. Most people in the West are sterile and don't know it because the food supply is designed to poison you, not kill you quickly, but to make you sick and unable to reproduce.

[01:26:09] The Open Depopulation Agenda

It’s important to understand that the goal to reduce the population is not a secret; it’s openly declared in the United Nations population agenda and sustainability goals. They tell you to your face that they are going to poison you, make you sterile, and kill you, but people cannot believe it is true because the con game is so effective.

Conclusion

If you found yourself stunned by the information in this episode, then I've done my job. We are faced with a systematic, malicious attempt to poison us through the very food we eat, and they are using bureaucracy and a false god called 'scientism' to do it. It has never been more vital to understand this reality. Take decisive action today to take control of your own food inputs, stand tall, speak the truth, and courageously lead by example to manifest a godly realm of peace, love, and abundance.