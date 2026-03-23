War pt 3 Omni - Cyber War Digital Ghosts

In this episode of the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast, titled "War part 3: The Omni War – Digital Deception 2025," I lay out the cold reality of the fifth-generation warfare we are currently enduring. This is not a traditional war of bullets and borders, but an "omni-war" targeted directly at your mind and your perception of reality. From the intentional sabotage of the U.S. military to the rise of a technocratic global slave system, we are witnessing a systematic dismantling of national sovereignty and individual freedom.

The "Technate" is no longer a conspiracy theory; it is being built right under our noses, funded by our own tax dollars and private bank loans. Projects like the $500 billion Stargate AI infrastructure are prioritizing digital algorithms over human needs, sucking up local resources like water and electricity while regular citizens are deprioritized. This technology is being tucked behind the "national security" curtain, making any public oversight or sane discussion forbidden to those without top-secret clearance.

We see the terrifying "field testing" of this AI in modern conflicts, where American software is used to generate "kill lists" based on statistical probabilities. These systems, currently being refined in places like Gaza, lead to the "hallucinated" targeting of innocent families—a precursor to how Western governments may one day treat their own "enemies". Meanwhile, models like the CCP’s "Technate light" use AI judges to rubber-stamp death convictions for political dissidents, whose organs are then harvested for profit. This is the "efficient" model being studied by Western leaders.

The deception extends to every facet of our lives, from "dumbed-down" energy technology to the push for a universal "everything ID" that will link your survival to government compliance. Even our entertainment, like the movie Civil War, serves as predictive programming to prepare us for a reality where the media are heroes and the "woke left" emerges victorious.

We are living in a matrix of fraud—medical, historical, and judicial—designed to keep us comfortable and compliant while our world is prepared for a massive "upload" or a controlled collapse. If we do not gain discernment and look past the digital deception, we will remain victims of a system that views us as entirely replaceable. It is time to step out of the matrix, demand accountability, and see the world for what it truly is before the "Omni-war" reaches its final, catastrophic conclusion.

Today we are diving deep into the third installment of our series on the reality of modern conflict. In this episode, titled "War part 3: The Omni War – Digital Deception 2025," we move beyond the "woke army" to explore the terrifying intersection of artificial intelligence, globalist agendas, and the systematic dismantling of national sovereignty. We are currently living through a fifth-generation "Omni-war"—a war for your mind where perception is weaponized to lead us toward a technocratic global slave system. Join me as we pull back the curtain on the "Technate" and the digital deception designed to keep us in the dark while our freedoms are harvested for profit.

Episode Subsections

* (00:01:05) The Death Spiral of Military Accountability

The United States military is no longer functioning as advertised; instead, it has been sabotaged to justify endless spending without any true accountability for failure. This lack of transparency has led to a "death spiral" where the government’s credibility has completely evaporated, leaving the military in a state of ludicrous dysfunction that most of the public fails to notice.

* (00:02:23) Stargate Project and the Rise of the Technate

A massive $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure, dubbed the Stargate project, is being used to usher in a "Technate"—a technocratic one-world government. This system is funded by borrowing money from private banks, essentially forcing the public to pay for the very infrastructure that is designed to eventually enslave them.

* (00:03:32) AI Data Centers: The Priority Over People

Across the country, AI data centers are being constructed that consume massive amounts of local electricity and water, effectively deprioritizing the needs of regular citizens. The government and powerful elites are being sold a lie that AI is the only path to national prosperity, when in reality, it is a complex algorithm designed to fool the masses and benefit a few "god-like" con artists at the expense of everyone else.

* (00:05:06) Fifth-Generation Warfare: The War in Your Mind

We are currently engaged in fifth-generation warfare, which is an "omni-war" fought primarily within the realm of human perception. By manipulating social media and information, those in power cause people to do "stupid things," such as taking dangerous medical injections, while the system suppresses the truth about the resulting injuries and deaths.

* (00:06:15) The National Security Curtain

The military application of AI is being tucked behind the curtain of "national security," making any sane public conversation about its tracking and tracing capabilities forbidden. This top-secret classification ensures that the public remains without the necessary clearance to discuss the technology that will be used to control them.

* (00:09:22) AI Kill Lists and Field Testing in Conflict

In recent conflicts, American AI firms have provided software to militaries that generates "kill lists" based on statistical probabilities. These systems are being field-tested in places like Gaza, where "hallucinated" data has led to the accidental targeting of innocent civilians and their families, serving as a refinement process for future use by all Western governments.

* (00:12:34) The Chinese Model: AI Judges and Organ Harvesting

China has pioneered a terrifying "Technate light" system where AI prosecutors and judges rubber-stamp convictions for political enemies. These individuals are often convicted in their absence and then picked up by "snatch teams" to have their organs harvested while still alive for state profit—a model that Western governments are viewing with interest due to its "efficiency".

* (00:28:30) The Illusion of Civilized War

While the Geneva Convention was designed to make war appear "civilized" by protecting civilians, the reality of modern conflict is that these rules are constantly violated by Western powers. The "rules-based order" is a decoy used to gain public cooperation while nation-states continue to engage in the total destruction of civilian infrastructure behind the scenes.

* (00:35:55) Suppressed Technology and Energy Weapons

Much of the technology we see today, like jet engines, is a "dumbed-down" version of sophisticated ionization and anti-gravity technology pioneered decades ago. The truth about these energy sources is kept from the public to maintain ignorance and ensure that the population remains dependent on fragile, controlled infrastructure.

* (01:35:18) The Universal ID and Total Control

The ultimate goal of this digital deception is absolute control through a universal "everything ID". By tying retirement funds, disability, and all government interactions to this digital ID, the system can gain maximum leverage over the individual, all under the false guise of "protecting the public".

Conclusion

The American people are currently living in a bubble of "dangerous cluelessness," unaware that their reputation, economy, and freedom are being systematically dismantled by the very people they believe are protecting them. Whether it is through the drug culture spawned by the CIA after Vietnam or the current rush toward an AI-driven police state, the goal remains the same: the consolidation of power at the top. If you don’t have the eyes to see or the ears to hear, you will remain trapped in a matrix of entitlements and lies until it is too late. It is time to step out of the comfy deception and look for the truth yourself, because the government is not coming to save you—they are the ones creating the catastrophe. Stay vigilant, stay sober, and keep your wits about you in this Omni-war.