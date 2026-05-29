

Honestly, this video ate several evenings of 5–8 hour sessions.

The hardest part is the visuals. History doesn’t always leave convenient photos, so in some places I used AI images to show as precisely as possible what I’m talking about.

If you value this kind of work and deep research, I’ll be really grateful for a like and any comment. For the channel it’s critically important right now.

Video timestamps:

Nineteenth-century homeowners meticulously covered mirrors at night, fearing who might be looking back from the other side. PastLies explores the unexplained physical anomalies recorded near these ancient objects, from temperature drops to bizarre photographic readings that defied known laws of physics.