Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Ron.C
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Hi Henry, I am sure you have seen this but if anyone here has not it is amazing !

https://rumble.com/v4zdkmn-live-world-premiere-old-world-order-everything-weve-been-told-is-a-lie.html

BTW, I have an original brochure from the Chicago worlds fair and if anyone is interested in any more on this one could read Howdie Macowskie's book or interview with Dr. Tom Cowan on the worlds Fairs

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