Why were the magnificent cities of the World’s Fairs destroyed so quickly?



From the dazzling White City of Chicago in 1893 to the mysterious architecture, impossible construction timelines, and forgotten technologies displayed at the great expositions of the nineteenth century, this documentary explores one of history’s most unsettling mysteries. Discover the hidden story behind the World’s Fairs, the strange disappearance of their grand buildings, and the theories that suggest a forgotten world may have existed before modern history began.