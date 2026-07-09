The World’s Fairs — The Hidden History They Tried to Erase
Why were the magnificent cities of the World’s Fairs destroyed so quickly?
From the dazzling White City of Chicago in 1893 to the mysterious architecture, impossible construction timelines, and forgotten technologies displayed at the great expositions of the nineteenth century, this documentary explores one of history’s most unsettling mysteries. Discover the hidden story behind the World’s Fairs, the strange disappearance of their grand buildings, and the theories that suggest a forgotten world may have existed before modern history began.
Hi Henry, I am sure you have seen this but if anyone here has not it is amazing !
https://rumble.com/v4zdkmn-live-world-premiere-old-world-order-everything-weve-been-told-is-a-lie.html
BTW, I have an original brochure from the Chicago worlds fair and if anyone is interested in any more on this one could read Howdie Macowskie's book or interview with Dr. Tom Cowan on the worlds Fairs