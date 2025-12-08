The Witch Doctor Deception - let me tell you my story

The Witch-Doctor Deception: Why I Rejected the Medical Death Cult

This week, I’m pulling back the curtain on the most fundamental belief that guides my life and my sobriety: my absolute, visceral rejection of allopathic medicine. I call this episode “The Witch-Doctor Deception” because that is exactly what modern doctors are—witch doctors wrapped in white coats—and I speak as someone who has barely survived their attempts to kill me. The entire system is nothing more than a death cult, engineered not to heal, but to sicken, mutilate, and destroy you for profit. My history with these practitioners is not one of healing, but of trauma, near-death experiences, and permanent damage, all of which led me to the singular, essential truth: to achieve real wellness, you must take your health into your own hands.

My personal journey of survival began with vaccine injury. As a child, I went into multiple comas and suffered severe side effects that manifested as vaccine-induced autism—I was left unable to speak or communicate. The evidence is right in front of us: vaccination kills children, with 80% of so-called SIDS cases happening within 24 hours of being injected. This is not coincidence; it is part of a virology fraud designed to serve a depopulation and sterilization agenda. For years, I was a brain-damaged child, but the source of my issues was pure toxicity. Once I began the process of serious detoxification, those autistic traits reversed and disappeared entirely. The key, which doctors never tell you, is that the solution to sickness is always cleansing the body of poisons, not masking symptoms with more chemicals.

My experience with medical mutilation goes even further. I was subjected to procedures that I later learned were completely unnecessary, such as an “elected surgery” for an ingrown toenail—a procedure no one ever truly needs. Later, doctors tried to convince me to get a nose job for a “deviated septum” so I could “breathe good,” a completely manipulative premise. They create problems where none exist, or they attempt to fix a physical symptom that was actually caused by the very system poisoning me in the first place. The truth is, allopathic medicine has its historical roots in black magic, Kabbalah, and various forms of sorcery. This occult foundation is why my entire being recoils from it—the system is inherently evil, dedicated to cutting, deforming, and keeping you sick for the financial benefit of their pharmaceutical masters.

We have been propagandized since birth to believe that the white coat signifies authority and virtue, but these people are the exact opposite of awesome; they are responsible for death, deformity, and a global health con. The name itself betrays its purpose: the word “medicine” is essentially “mede-sin,” which means to be off the center or off the mark of true health. Their entire goal is to trick you, to keep the metaphorical nail in your foot, so they can sell you painkillers and anti-inflammatories for a lifetime instead of simply removing the source of the problem.

I am alive and kicking today only because I stopped going to these witch doctors, ignored their deadly advice, and took my health knowledge into my own hands. I have achieved ultimate, amazing health precisely because I separated myself from the system that was determined to make me sick and destroy me. My hope is that sharing this dark truth helps you understand where my foundational, visceral recoil comes from and encourages you to step off the path of destruction that the medical death cult has laid out for you. You must become sovereign over your own health.

Welcome to the show notes for "The Witch-Doctor Deception" on The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast.

The Witch-Doctor Deception

This week, I'm getting intensely personal to explain the foundation of my absolute, visceral rejection of allopathic medicine. I've decided to pull back the curtain on my own history, including my near-death experiences and mutilations at the hands of those we are propagandized into believing are "awesome". The truth is, modern medicine is a death cult, and these doctors are nothing more than witch doctors who have nearly killed me several times. By the end of this episode, you’ll understand the evil and occult roots of this entire system and why taking your health into your own hands is the only way to achieve real wellness.

Show Sections

00:01:04 - The Witch-Doctor Deception Begins

I open the podcast by laying out the core truth: allopathic medicine practitioners are essentially witch doctors, and I'm speaking from the perspective of someone who has barely survived their attempts to kill me. When I say this, it's not hyperbolic—I genuinely nearly died several times from vaccine injury, going into comas. This personal experience has shaped my understanding of the entire system.

00:01:27 - The Vaccine Death Cult Exposed

The evidence is overwhelming and astounding: vaccination kills children. I point out that 80% of so-called Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) cases happen within 24 hours of being vaccinated, a connection that only a "moron" could miss these days. The entire virology fraud was created to sell vaccines that make you sick, serving a death cult's depopulation and sterilization agenda.

00:02:41 - My Personal Vaccine Trauma

I share the traumatic story of my childhood, where I was nearly killed multiple times by vaccinations despite begging my mother not to take me back. Due to these injuries, I went through a period of having vaccine-induced autism, where I could not speak, could not communicate, and basically became a nonverbal headbanging moron.

00:03:17 - Detoxification: The Path to Reversal

For years, I dealt with the aftereffects of being an autistic, brain-damaged child. The source of my issues was pure toxicity. The incredible truth is that once I started detoxing, my autism traits reversed and disappeared. While I am still permanently damaged, this experience proved that the solution is always to address the toxicity, not to rely on doctors.

00:03:43 - The Evil of Elected Surgery

My history with medical mutilation goes beyond just vaccines. I discuss the completely unnecessary and useless procedures I was subjected to, like a surgery for an ingrown toenail that, as I learned later, "no one ever needs". I describe this as an "elected surgery" that was completely useless, yet another example of the needless cutting and deforming at the hands of doctors.

00:04:25 - The Dark Arts and Medical Roots

I promise to reveal the dark truth about allopathic medicine: its actual roots are in black magic, Kabbalah, and other forms of sorcery and witchcraft. This occult foundation is the reason for my base-level, visceral withdrawal from the system—it literally makes me sick to think about these evil doctors.

00:05:05 - The Propaganda of the White Coat

We have been brainwashed by propaganda and predictive programming to think that doctors are great, but they are the opposite of awesome; they are evil and cause children to die and be deformed. This social programming extends to believing that lawyers, judges, and politicians are great, when the opposite is the truth in every scenario.

00:05:46 - Debunking the Deviated Septum Myth

I recount another manipulative attempt where doctors tried to convince me to undergo reconstructive surgery—a "nose job"—for a deviated septum so I could "breathe good". This is a completely ridiculous premise, as any boxer who has their nose punched out can still breathe. My breathing issues were caused by the medical system poisoning me.

00:06:40 - Healing is Detoxification, not Surgery

The truth is, as soon as I stopped going to doctors and started taking my health into my own hands, I started getting right, right quick. I’ve been in ultimate amazing health ever since I stopped visiting doctors and listening to their advice. I encourage everyone to take their health into their own hands to overcome their issues and have the best life possible.

00:09:19 - Medicine's Hidden Etymology

I break down the profound connection between the word "medicine" and the concept of "sin". The word is "mede-sin," meaning to be off the center or off the mark. I explain that the original meaning of "sin" was missing the target in a javelin throw. The whole system is intentionally named to reflect that it keeps you off-balance and off the mark of true health.

00:18:40 - The Medical Death Cult Con

I summarize my core premise: the medical system is a death cult that enjoys tricking you, making you sick for a long period of time, and killing you slowly while enriching their pharmaceutical friends. They don't want to remove the nail from your foot; they want to keep the nail in so they can sell you painkillers and anti-inflammatories forever. You must understand that doctors are there to kill you, make you sick, and destroy you in the most expensive way possible.

Conclusion

I’m wrapping it up now, but I want you to understand where my foundational, visceral recoil from the entire medical system comes from: for my entire life, I have been abused, nearly murdered, sickened, and mutilated by doctors. Had I simply stayed away from these western, allopathic practitioners, I truly believe I would have a whole, complete body today. But since I took medical knowledge into my own hands, learning about detoxification and how the body actually works, I have achieved ultimate, amazing health, and I continue to reach the next level of health as I learn what has been forgotten. I put this information out there because the system is evil, warping children's minds and turning them into self-destructive, suicidal perverts. I hope this helps you understand where I’m coming from a bit better, and despite everything, I'm happy to be alive and kicking.