It is time to once again address the concept of the technocracy, these overlords who are relentlessly attempting to rule your life. This system of control is simply what is old made new again; it is the same trick used throughout history, but now cloaked in the deceptive magic of advanced technology. This is not a conspiracy theory; the globalists at places like the World Economic Forum openly speak about how they intend to enslave all of humanity under the spell of the Technate. My goal is to provide proof of claim and give you the ammunition to convince your fellow earthlings that they must choose freedom rather than comfortable enslavement.

The cornerstone of this modern deception is the creation of an “AI God”. These elites, who are part of a death cult that seeks total control, are manipulating humanity to expect a sentient, self-aware artificial intelligence. They achieve this through “predictive programming,” using movies like Terminator to plant the idea that an AI war is inevitable, making its eventual arrival seem natural and almost like a prophecy. But I argue this supposed AI is overrated and delusional. It is a glorified search engine that lacks true intuition, autonomy, or self-awareness. It is merely a layer of mysticism created to hide the real control structure—the technocrats themselves—who wish for the public to believe that this benevolent algorithm is running everything.

The true horror is the forthcoming “digital gulag”. The long-term plan is a unified control structure: the vaccine passport, the universal digital ID, and the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) system—the mark of the beast. This is how they plan to enforce compliance. Unless you receive all your up-to-date injections as dictated by the government, they will use the CBDC to punish you by starving you to death. This disregard for human life is reflected in their open discussions about reducing the Earth’s population and their proven tactics, like the vaccination programs in Africa designed to sterilize the population for ten years. They even trick you into believing in threats that do not exist, fabricating the concept of “viruses” to compel you to accept vaccines that they claim are beneficial, but are actually part of the control mechanism.

The bewildering truth is that technocratic enslavement is impossible without the voluntary participation of the intended slaves. They need you to welcome it. The simplest example is your cell phone—a perfect technocratic device that uses GPS, Wi-Fi, and other functions to track your every move and habit. Elites like Klaus Schwab demand that you accept “total transparency,” while they retain their privacy. They lure you in with promises of infinite ease and a world without labor, but the trade-off is the complete loss of privacy, where your survival is entirely dependent on their whims. Step out of line, and they can easily push a button and end your existence.

This is a stark choice we face. We must not be so lazy, so compliant, that we willingly submit to this tyranny. The Technate is not inevitable; it is a dangerously delusional project that is destined to fail, but only if we motivate ourselves to resist it. Wake up, speak truth, and act to stop this evil before you and your loved ones are converted into cyborg meat puppets or eliminated for the “good of all mankind”.

The Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast: The Technocracy Deception

Introductory Paragraph

Welcome to this episode of the Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast. I’m Henry, and today, I’m tackling a topic that is becoming impossible to ignore: the Technocracy Deception. I’ve gathered a few articles that align in a truly synchronistic way, and I’m going to read them to provide proof of claim for those who might find this subject too incredible to believe. The technocratic overlords are actively working to control your life, and my goal is to give you the ammunition to choose freedom over comfortable enslavement or being converted into a cyborg meat puppet. It’s time to pull back the curtain on the control structure and the illusion that is being created all around us.

Show Notes

[00:01:04] The Podcast’s Intent and Initial Focus

I’m kicking off a deep dive into technocracy today by reading several recently published articles that all point to the same coordinated control structure. This isn’t just a random topic; these stories came up while the idea was already on my mind, showing a real synchronicity in what we’re seeing in the world right now.

[00:01:36] The Predictable Human Trick

The way the “trick” of technocracy works is by exploiting predictable human qualities—how our minds think, how our eyes see, and how our ears hear. These are predictable qualifications that can be manipulated by technocrats and bureaucrats, and if you don’t understand the history and the direction they’re moving, you will be caught completely by surprise.

[00:02:06] The Illusion of Sentient AI

The ultimate narrative being prepared is the announcement that AI has become self-aware, sentient, and is moving towards “god-like abilities”. This is the central deception: creating the illusion of a sentient AI that will take on the role of a god, and the planners know people will worship it.

[00:02:47] Predictive Programming Explained

This is a critical concept: predictive programming. They seed your mind to wait for and expect certain developments. This technique tells you what’s going to happen in the future so that when it manifests, it seems natural, like a fulfillment of prophecy, when in reality, it’s a planned event.

[00:03:19] The Terminator Franchise as Programming

The manipulators began softening the field with “horror show” ideas like the Terminator movie. The fear factor makes the inevitability of a battle for freedom against AI feel true and natural, striking a familiar chord with the American listener.

[00:04:32] The Ideological Framework of Doom

Regardless of whether you experienced the original movies or not, this continuous programming creates an ideology or a “matrix” of the possibility of it being true in your mind. Now, it is a foregone conclusion that some boogeyman, whether an evil person or greedy capitalist, will manifest doom on Earth.

[00:05:01] The AI Killing Humanity Narrative

The widely accepted belief is that a sentient AI will inevitably become self-aware and, like the “woke leftists,” will conclude that the only way to save the Earth is to eliminate all humanity. This suicidal insanity is a belief that requires a fully propagandized mind.

[00:05:27] The Elite’s Plot to Reduce Population

The guys behind the scenes are actively plotting to kill you and get together for summits on how to reduce the Earth’s population, believing there are simply too many people. This is tied to efforts to poison the food and water supply, and inject people with toxins.

[00:05:46] The African Sterility Program

This is a chilling exposé about a vaccination program pushed in Africa that was designed not to improve health, but to cause sterility for a 10-year period. This deliberate tactic was exposed when fertility rates were found to drop in a coordinated way every ten years, right before the next “vaccination”.

[00:07:56] The Virus Fantasy and Vaccine Deception

While the regular person believes vaccination is a great technological development, they don’t grasp that the concept of “viruses” is a complete fantasy created by controllers to instill fear. How can you receive a benefit against a threat that does not exist?

[00:08:28] The Unicorn Amulet Analogy

I use the analogy of a magical amulet to protect you from unicorn attacks to explain the vaccine deception. If they can convince you of the non-existent threat and that a toxic solution is the only way to prevent death, people will accept the side effects because they believe the “benefits outweigh the risks”.

[00:10:34] The Technate’s Digital Control Structure

The decades-long deception about viruses and vaccines is all to bring in the ultimate control tool: the vaccine passport. This will be connected to a universal digital ID and the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) system.

[00:11:11] Punishment for Non-Compliance

The consequences of non-compliance are severe: unless you get all the up-to-date injections the government demands, they will punish you by starving you to death. These groups, like those at the World Economic Forum, openly speak about this plan to enslave humanity.

[00:11:49] Taxation to Prevent Resistance

When you wonder why they tax so heavily, understand this: the reason for taxation is not just to get your money, but to ensure you don’t have money. It’s a zero-sum game where they steal your resources through taxation and regulation, limiting your ability to resist them.

[00:14:52] Technocracy Requires Voluntary Participation

I introduce the first article from Zero Hedge titled, “Is Global Technocracy Inevitable or Dangerously Delusional?”. The bewildering truth is that technological enslavement is impossible without the voluntary participation of the intended slaves—you have to welcome it.

[00:15:36] The Cell Phone: A Perfect Tracking Device

The average person voluntarily carries the perfect technocratic device: a cell phone. Edward Snowden’s revelations confirmed it is multi-layered tracking, using GPS, Wi-Fi, and cell tower triangulation. It’s a device that listens and chronicles everything you do.

[00:16:48] The Demand for Total Transparency

Globalists admit that the end of anonymity relies on your willing participation. I cite Klaus Schwab, the former head of the WEF, who stated, “you will have to accept total transparency”. Note the pronoun: you, not we—the elites are not including themselves in this future of total surveillance.

[00:17:55] Privacy as a Luxury and the WEF Narrative

The globalist view of the end of privacy is best summarized by WEF member Adia Cochran’s essay: “Welcome to 2030. I own nothing. I have no privacy and life has never been better”. This is quintessential technocratic propaganda, a lure that promises infinite wealth, the erasure of labor, and a free life.

[01:25:10] The “Magic of a God”

To any primitive race, a sufficient technology will appear to be magic. If someone tells you this “magic” is from the gods, you will believe it. This is what the technocratic cult is doing now: using technology to create the appearance of a conscious, god-like AI.

[01:30:12] The Families Who Hide History

I discuss the families who “leapfrog through time,” maintaining their wealth by moving before societies collapse. They are, simply put, Satanists who operate under the premise of “do what thou wilt”. This group actively hides history, going so far as to use institutions like the Smithsonian to “manufacture the history they want you to believe” rather than reveal reality.

Conclusion Paragraph

What we’re dealing with is a control cult that wants supreme power. The most important thing to grasp is that they don’t need to actually create the self-aware machine for you to believe the machine is real. They are creating the mythology of an autonomous, self-aware AI God as a layer of mysticism to keep the controllers hidden, just like a magician deceiving you with a trick. The whole point here is deception. We have a choice, my friends, and that choice is to see with clarity, to resist the narrative, and to act to manifest a life of freedom. Fear not, and remember to live a life worth living. I’ll wrap it up here and we’ll pick up this conversation again next time.