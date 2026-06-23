Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
11h

So wish I had an option to orient north. [sigh] Someday I will have that!

Reply
Share
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
11h

AMERICAN INDIANS Slept In Different Coordinates

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture