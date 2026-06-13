Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
5h

Ain't it the truth, that because money cannot be made, because We might not go to Their system to treat things (to Their profit), We miss a LOT of healthy data!

Thank You for this!!!

The Profit-Driven pHARMa/mediKILL Industry (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/the-profit-driven-pharmamedikill

Reply
Share
John Visher's avatar
John Visher
7h

Two nostrils allow directional sniffing.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Henry · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture