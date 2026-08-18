Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
11h

Resets, great and small, driven by those moneyed psychopaths in control on Our planet (by virtue of money), have been happening for a long while.....

Thank You for this interesting piece!

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