Boston Day Police, night watchmen, slave patrols, the early NYPD, Tammany Hall, Thomas Byrnes, and America’s modern policing budget all collide in this documentary about who American policing was originally built to protect, who paid for it, and whether that structure ever truly changed.



Most people are taught a simple story: police departments were created because growing cities needed law and order. But the historical record points to something more unsettling. For most of early American history, there were no professional police departments at all. Northern cities relied on night watches, constables, and informal systems that were part-time, badly run, and often tied to fines and fees. In the South, organized slave patrols developed as a formal mechanism of surveillance, search, and control over enslaved people. These were not the same institutions, but together they form the deeper background of American policing.



In this documentary, we trace the colonial night watch system, the creation of Boston’s Day Police in 1838 as the first publicly funded, organized, full-time police force in the United States, the formal replacement of Boston’s watch by the Boston Police Department in 1854, the creation of New York’s modern police force in 1845, and the early political chaos that followed when rival police forces and party machines fought for control of who held power on the street. We also follow the slave patrol system in the South, where official patrols were established in the Carolina colonies in 1704 and evolved into a regular mechanism of slave control that lasted until the Civil War.



We also follow the money. Historians of policing have argued that Boston’s first force grew out of commercial demands in a major shipping city, where businesses had already been paying to protect cargo and wanted those costs shifted onto the public. In New York, the institution quickly became entangled with machine politics and elite influence. By the Gilded Age, NYPD Superintendent Thomas Byrnes openly testified that his fortune had come from investments made for him by Cornelius Vanderbilt and Jay Gould, while the force was widely used against unions and political dissent.



The result is not just a story about police history. It is a story about public funding, private interests, political patronage, racial control, labor suppression, and institutional design. Who defined “order.” Who benefited when that order was enforced. Which communities were protected, which were watched, and which were controlled. And what it means that the institution that grew out of those arrangements now absorbs hundreds of billions of dollars in public spending every year.



This is a story about the Boston Watch, the Day Police of 1838, slave patrols, the early NYPD, Tammany Hall, Thomas Byrnes, labor suppression, merchant interests, public order, and the hidden financial architecture behind the police system Americans inherited.