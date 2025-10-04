The Pedophile Deception - Let me explain this darkness

Introduction

Welcome back, gentlemen. This episode is a difficult and dark one, but it is absolutely necessary because people have no idea what is happening right now. We are going to be talking about pedophilia, childhood sexual abuse, and the disgusting normalization of sexualizing children that is being pushed by leftists and bought-and-paid-for politicians. This isn't just a sickness; it is a foundational part of the control structure and the destruction of the human species itself. I'm going to do my best to pull back the curtain on this topic in a single sitting, because what I've found researching this is much darker and more twisted than you could ever imagine.

Show Notes

[00:01:02] The Pedophile Deception: Normalizing the Abnormal

I start the show by laying out the grim reality: this is a lifestyle choice that has victims—children who are mentally and physically unable to resist the sexual advances of their torturers. This whole obsession with sexualizing children goes back to the very beginning, to the Fall of Man. It’s part of the control structure that few people understand.

[00:02:59] MAPs: The Rebranding of a Sickness

We discuss how these horrors are being "rebranded," just like they rebranded the murder of a child as "abortion". The latest attempt to mainstream this evil is changing the label from "pedophile" to "Minor Attracted Persons" or "MAPs". Don't let the harmless-sounding name fool you; this is rebranding the torture of a child for an adult's physical pleasure.

[00:04:23] The Call to Action: Protecting God’s Children

The agenda of those who "lie, cheat, and steal" to gain power is doing damage in every way possible. I argue that we need to step up as a human race to protect the children of every culture, ethnicity, and religion, because every child is a gift from God and they need the protection of adults. It’s a sign of the times that people have lost the ability to think critically and to show the backbone required to stand up for children.

[00:05:11] The True Face of Evil: Satanists and Protected Classes

Satanists are on the march, but they don’t call themselves Satanists; they call themselves progressives, socialists, or whatever label gives them traction and protection. This shell game of ideology creates "protected classes" you are not allowed to talk about, even when they commit horribly evil acts. This deliberate confusion is being pushed by people who control our governments and schools and are using every lever they have to gain advantage over you and your family.

[00:10:09] The Attack on the West: Destruction of Family and Mutilation of Children

The most precious resource we have is our children, but we are allowing a group of communist psychopaths to destroy families, sexualize children, and even chemically castrate and mutilate them. This sickness, which is being protected and glorified by leftists, demonstrates that they have no moral compass and will sacrifice anything to gain and maintain power.

[00:14:08] The Genesis of Sin: The Loss of Innocence in Eden

To understand this current perversion, we have to go back to the beginning. I break down the story of the Garden of Eden and the Fall of Man. My understanding of the story is that the serpent gave Eve "sexual instruction," essentially a crash course in carnal knowledge, which is where innocence was first lost. Once Adam and Eve became aware of this carnal knowledge, they lost their state of innocence and could never go back.

[00:20:06] Sodom and Gomorrah: Our Modern Perversion

I argue that we are living in the Sodom and Gomorrah of today, where cities openly celebrate perversion. The true lesson of the story is about the mass celebration of carnal desire—the men demanding to "know" the angels as in a gang-rape scenario. If we do not push back against this perversion, we will be destroyed just as they were.

[00:47:39] The Abortion Shell Game: Manipulating Moral Compromise

I explain how the leftist agenda uses a shell game of logic to erode moral standards. They take a logically sound anti-abortion position and introduce edge cases, like rape or incest, to force a moral compromise. By getting the person to agree to abortion in one extreme case, they use that compromise to open the door and normalize it in all cases.

[00:59:13] Government Mind Control: MKUltra and the Ritual of Solomon's Key

We dive into the dark research on mass formation psychosis, which is applied to children through entrainment by their abductors to create new, beneficial patterns for the abusers. I discuss the escape of Kathy O'Brien from the MKUltra program and how the US government found that children from satanic ritual abuse cults make not only great sex slaves but programmable agents. The most sickening part is the ritual of the "Key of Solomon," performed on children between two and four years old, which is intended to open the third eye and create a psychic slave.

[01:34:27] Kinsey's Horror: Scientific Protection for Prolific Pedophiles

Finally, I reveal the shocking history of the Kinsey Report, specifically "Table 9," which contained detailed data on the time it took to cause ejaculation in infant boys. The data came from prolific pedophiles, but the material is protected by the U.S. Federal Government because they deem it "scientifically invaluable data". The joke in these circles became: if you’re a pedophile, it's a problem, but if you're a pedophile with a stopwatch, it's all good—and you're released.

Conclusion

Gentlemen, you've just scratched the surface of a darkness that is constantly being relabeled and propagandized to be something other than what it is. The truth is so much darker, and so much more protected, than you can possibly imagine. This is a game for keeps, a game for eternity, where not only your soul but your physical being is on the line. My goal is to equip you with the clarity and discernment to see this evil for what it is. Now that you know, you cannot un-know it. The children are a gift from God, and they need men with backbone to stand up for them and lead by example. God bless.