Stoicism 101: book summary by the author Ryan Holiday

The Obstacle Is the Way is an instruction manual on how to solve life’s toughest problems, based on the teachings of the Stoics of Ancient Greece. Ryan Holiday argues that by adopting the Stoics’ historically proven formula for success, you can redirect the forces that typically work against you and will them to push you toward your goals.

Watch:

https://youtu.be/Snmh_IJL8M0?si=p8zVc4gJrMpvJxJs

This book was really good for me; I appreciated the content. I basically bought all his books and read them after this one. “The Ego is the Enemy” is another awesome one.