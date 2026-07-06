The Metal Spires They Ripped Off Every Old Building — What They Were Actually For
Have you ever noticed those sharp, decorative metal spires sitting on top of old buildings—and wondered why so many of them disappeared? In this video, we uncover the surprising truth behind these striking features that once crowned rooftops across cities worldwide. ⚡
Far from being just ornamental, these metal spires actually played a crucial role in protecting buildings from one of nature’s most destructive forces. We dive into the fascinating origins of lightning protection systems, how they were integrated into historic architecture, and why so many were later removed or lost over time. 🌩️
From forgotten engineering brilliance to changing aesthetics and urban development, this story reveals how something so functional became misunderstood—and nearly erased from modern skylines. If you love history, architecture, or untold stories hiding in plain sight, this is one you won’t want to miss. 🏙️
GREED
I am just creeped out how many times the number 47 appears in this piece - and I'm so far only 9 1/2 minutes in. 47 is the number of degrees on the compass of the compass and square...
Watching further and it becomes clear to Me that anyOne consenting to the psychopathic, profit-driven legal/governmafia mess is part of the problem here. If We do not consent, We are not in Their jurisdiction.
Just Stop Consenting! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/just-stop-consenting