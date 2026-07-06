Have you ever noticed those sharp, decorative metal spires sitting on top of old buildings—and wondered why so many of them disappeared? In this video, we uncover the surprising truth behind these striking features that once crowned rooftops across cities worldwide. ⚡



Far from being just ornamental, these metal spires actually played a crucial role in protecting buildings from one of nature’s most destructive forces. We dive into the fascinating origins of lightning protection systems, how they were integrated into historic architecture, and why so many were later removed or lost over time. 🌩️



From forgotten engineering brilliance to changing aesthetics and urban development, this story reveals how something so functional became misunderstood—and nearly erased from modern skylines. If you love history, architecture, or untold stories hiding in plain sight, this is one you won’t want to miss. 🏙️