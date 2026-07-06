Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
7h

GREED

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Amaterasu Solar's avatar
Amaterasu Solar
10h

I am just creeped out how many times the number 47 appears in this piece - and I'm so far only 9 1/2 minutes in. 47 is the number of degrees on the compass of the compass and square...

Watching further and it becomes clear to Me that anyOne consenting to the psychopathic, profit-driven legal/governmafia mess is part of the problem here. If We do not consent, We are not in Their jurisdiction.

Just Stop Consenting! (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/just-stop-consenting

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