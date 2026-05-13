Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
7h

The Laurel Canyon Conspiracy, Manson, Morrison, And The Psychedelic Psyop That Reshaped America

https://soberchristiangentlemanpodcast.substack.com/p/the-laurel-canyon-conspiracy-manson

53:20 horizontal embedded YouTube video

Simply turn phone sideways for a full screen view

SOBER CHRISTIAN GENTLEMAN 2026.05.13 W

substack.com/@soberchristiangentlemanpodcast

Excellent signal to noise ratio video blog

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
4h

I haven’t watched it yet, but my opinion is that “nothing” happens by accident !!!

I know very little about this topic and I’m looking forward to learning more about it.

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