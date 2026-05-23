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The Last Antique Dealer Who Sold Pre-1880 Mirrors — What Customers Reported Seeing in Them

165,106 views May 15, 2026

🔔 Subscribe and turn on notifications — he sold the same category of mirror for forty years and the customer reports were consistent enough that he started keeping a record! 👆

/ @theburiedrecordus

The antique dealer had been specializing in pre-1880 European mirrors for most of his professional career — sourcing them from estate sales, from the demolition salvage of old world architectural interiors, and from the private collections of families who had inherited what they often described as uncomfortable objects they were glad to part with. He knew the category well enough to authenticate by glass composition, by backing material, and by the frame construction methods whose period-specific characteristics the reproduction market never quite replicated. And across forty years of selling these objects, he accumulated a body of customer reports whose consistency he eventually recognized as significant enough to begin documenting systematically.

In this video, we examine the dealer’s customer report archive — a collection he maintained across the final two decades of his career and that he donated, along with his professional papers, to a decorative arts research center whose acquisition description notes the archive’s unusual content without characterizing it. We trace the archive through the research center’s holdings, the authentication records that establish the provenance of the mirrors whose sales generated the reports, and what the reports describe across forty years of customer accounts from buyers who had no connection to each other and whose reports were produced independently without knowledge of what other customers had described.

We examine the consistent elements. 🔬 The dealer’s archive organizes the customer reports by mirror type — by glass composition, by backing material, by approximate period of manufacture — and the organizational structure reveals a pattern whose specificity the dealer noted in the archive’s introductory document. The reports associated with specific backing compositions and glass formulations are more consistent with each other than the reports associated with other types. He describes what the most consistent category of report describes. He also describes what he himself observed on the three occasions across forty years when he kept a mirror of the most reported type in his own home overnight.

The mirrors were old. The reports were consistent. The dealer kept the record.

Topics covered: pre-1880 mirrors customer reports, antique mirror dealer, mirror backing composition, old world mirror properties, customer report archive, decorative arts research, mirror glass formulation, antique dealer documentation, pre-1880 European mirrors, mirror consistent reports.

He organized the reports by backing composition and glass formulation and found that specific material combinations produced more consistent reports than others — what does material-specific consistency in independent customer accounts tell you about whether the reports describe something real?