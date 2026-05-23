Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

Sober Christian Gentleman Podcast’s Substack

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Ron.C's avatar
Ron.C
5h

I live in R.I and own about 2 dozen early antique mirrors and never heard this before,The mirror part not the Tartaria part which I have been aware of for several years now and firmly believe to be true. Thanks for posting this!

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1 reply by Sober Christian Gentleman
John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
2h

After watching the video on a subject I knew nothing about, I thought of one question.

Could the mirror have acted as a camera because of the way it was manufactured and the materials it was manufactured with, and the only way one could see the photo, if you will, is the conditions had to be perfect in order for it to be seen ???

Truth is sometimes stranger than fiction !!!

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